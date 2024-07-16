Amazon special deals on laptops for students: Get up to 51% off with additional bank offers and EMI starting at 1223

Are you a student looking for a new laptop? Amazon has you covered with Amazon special deals on laptops for students Whether you're gearing up for online classes, research projects, or creative endeavours, finding the right laptop can make all the difference. Amazon's current offers on laptops for students are not to be missed, featuring discounts that help you save big. Imagine getting your hands on top-notch brands at prices slashed by 51%, and that's not all! Grab your favourite device and save big with Amazon special deals on laptops for students (Pexels)

These deals come with additional discounts, making it easier for you to invest in a high-performance device without breaking the bank. Plus, Amazon offers flexible EMI options starting at just ₹ ₹1,223 per month on selected models, ensuring affordability is never a hurdle. Are you worried about managing expenses? Amazon provides enticing bank offers that could further sweeten the deal. Whether you prefer sleek and portable models perfect for carrying between classes, or powerful machines capable of handling complex tasks, there's a laptop deal waiting for you on Amazon.

With Amazon's range of options and savings, finding the perfect match for your academic needs has never been easier.

Laptops for students under ₹ 30,000

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Thin and Light Laptop

The ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Thin and Light Laptop in Transparent Silver is ideal for students, featuring a 15.6-inch HD display with NanoEdge bezels for immersive viewing. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM, it offers smooth performance for everyday tasks. With a 256GB SSD, it provides fast storage and quick boot-ups, perfect for students managing multiple projects. This laptop for students includes a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and anti-glare coating, enhancing usability and comfort. At just 1.8 kg, it's portable enough for campus life.

Wish to save more? Amazon offers up to ₹1,750.00 discounts on select Credit and HDFC Bank Debit Cards, along with attractive No Cost EMI options, and many more bank offers making it a budget-friendly laptop for students.

Specifications of ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Thin and Light Laptop:

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches Processor: Intel Celeron N4020, up to 2.8 GHz Turbo Speed RAM: 4 GB DDR4 (expandable up to 8GB) Storage: 256 GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and portable design Limited RAM, may not be sufficient for heavy multitasking Fast SSD storage for quick boot-up HD display resolution might not suit high-definition content Fingerprint reader for added security Integrated graphics may struggle with graphic-intensive tasks

The Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U laptop is a premium choice for students, featuring a sleek Steel Gray metal body and a 15.6" Full HD display with narrow bezels, perfect for immersive study sessions. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and 8GB RAM, it delivers robust performance for multitasking and light gaming. With a speedy 512GB SSD (expandable up to 1TB), it offers ample storage for projects and media. It includes essential features like USB 3.2 ports and a backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in any environment.

Available at ₹27,990 with up to ₹1,750 off on select Credit and HDFC Bank Debit Cards, and attractive No Cost EMI options starting at ₹1,370/month on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, it's a smart buy for students looking for both performance and value.

Specifications of Acer [Smartchoice] Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Quad-Core Mobile Processor RAM: 8 GB DDR4, dual-channel Storage: 512 GB NVMe SSD, expandable up to 1TB Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Full HD display with narrow bezels Integrated graphics may not be suitable for high-end gaming Fast SSD storage for quick boot-up Limited USB Type-C ports Lightweight and portable Basic keyboard without backlighting

The HP 255 G8 Notebook is an excellent choice for students, featuring a reliable AMD Athlon 3020e processor and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, ideal for smooth multitasking and everyday computing tasks. Its 15.6" HD display provides clear visuals, while the 256GB SSD ensures fast boot-up times and rapid data access. This laptop includes essential ports like USB Type-A and Type-C, HDMI, and a multi-format SD card reader, offering connectivity versatility for peripherals and external devices. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, students benefit from the latest features and security enhancements.

Priced at ₹23,490, it also offers up to ₹1,057.72 savings on EMI interest with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Cards and additional cashback options, making it a budget-friendly and efficient laptop for students.

Specifications of HP [Windows 11 Home] 255 G8 Notebook:

Processor: AMD Athlon 3020e Processor RAM: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 256 GB SSD Display: 15.6-inch HD (1366 x 768) Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price with good performance HD display resolution may not be suitable for high-definition content Fast SSD for quick boot-up and data transfer Integrated graphics may limit gaming capabilities Adequate connectivity options including USB Type-C Basic design and build quality

Also read: Best laptops in India 2024: Explore the top 8 models from leading laptop brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, and more

Check out more laptops for students under ₹30,000

Laptops for students under ₹ 50,000

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor is a powerful and lightweight laptop for students, featuring a 15.6" Full HD display that's perfect for multimedia and productivity tasks. With 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, it offers ample storage and smooth performance for running multiple applications simultaneously. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, ensuring students have access to the latest software for their academic needs. This laptop also includes a backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in any lighting condition and an HD camera for clear video calls.

Currently priced at ₹35,990 after discount, it includes attractive offers like up to ₹1,750 off on select Credit Cards and HDFC Bank Debit Cards, along with No Cost EMI options, making it a cost-effective choice for students looking for performance and reliability.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM: 8 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD Display: 15.6-inch Full HD Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Ryzen 5 processor for fast performance Integrated graphics may not satisfy gaming needs Ample storage with 512GB SSD Moderate weight may not be ultra-portable for all Windows 11 with Office 2021 pre-installed Basic warranty coverage of 1 year may seem limited

Also read: Best laptops under ₹45000: Top 7 picks with fast processors for multitasking

The HP Laptop 15s with AMD Ryzen 3 5300U offers students a powerful yet lightweight solution, featuring a 15.6" Full HD display with a micro-edge design for immersive viewing. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage for projects and multimedia. Equipped with AMD Radeon graphics, it delivers crisp visuals and is perfect for both work and entertainment. This laptop includes essential features like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and a variety of ports including USB Type-C and HDMI 1.4b for seamless connectivity.

Available at ₹32,490 with up to ₹1,750 off on select Credit Cards and HDFC Bank Debit Cards, plus No Cost EMI options, it's a cost-effective choice enhanced by features like built-in Alexa, HP True Vision HD camera, and pre-loaded Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, making it ideal for student needs.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U RAM: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display: 15.6-inch Full HD micro-edge, anti-glare Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor Integrated graphics may not support high-end gaming Fast 512GB SSD for ample storage and quick boot-up Moderate battery capacity for extended use away from outlets Full HD micro-edge display with anti-glare technology Bluetooth version is older (Bluetooth 4.2)

The Acer Aspire Lite with 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U offers students a sleek and powerful laptop solution. Featuring a 15.6" Full HD display with narrow bezels, it delivers sharp visuals ideal for work and entertainment. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage for files and media. Equipped with Intel Core i3-1215U processor and Intel Integrated graphics, it supports high-demand applications with ease.

With Amazon special deals on laptop for students, you can also get an additional up to ₹1,750 off on select Credit Cards and HDFC Bank Debit Cards, plus No Cost EMI options, making it a cost-effective laptop for students.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop :

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i3-1215U Dual Core processor (up to 4.4GHz with Turbo Boost Technology) RAM: 8 GB DDR4 (Dual-channel) Storage: 512 GB SSD NVMe (expandable up to 1TB) Display: 15.6-inch Full HD display, 16:9 aspect ratio, narrow bezels Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processor Integrated graphics may limit gaming performance Fast NVMe SSD for quick boot-up and data transfer Moderate battery capacity for extended use away from outlets Full HD display with ultra-slim design and narrow bezels Limited number of USB ports

Check out more laptops for students under ₹50,000

Also read: Best 16GB RAM laptops: 8 productive and efficient options

Laptops for students under ₹ 80,000

The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 chip offers exceptional performance and features that cater to a wide range of users, including professionals and students alike. Powered by the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU, it delivers up to 3.5x faster performance compared to previous generations while being energy-efficient. It is equipped with 8GB of unified memory that ensures smooth multitasking and responsiveness, making it capable of handling memory-intensive tasks effortlessly. You can enjoy up to 18 hours of battery life, enabling you to work or play for extended periods without recharging frequently.

Get it at ₹69,990 with savings through various offers like discounts and No Cost EMI options. The MacBook Air is an excellent choice for those looking for a powerful, portable, and versatile laptop

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop:

Processor: Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU

RAM: 8 GB unified memory

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Display: 13.3-inch Retina display

Operating System: macOS

Special Features: Backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, works seamlessly with iPhone and iPad

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 1. Apple M1 chip for powerful and efficient performance 1. Limited ports (2 Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports) may require adapters 2. Excellent Retina display with sharp text and vibrant colors 2. macOS ecosystem may have a learning curve for Windows users 3. All-day battery life for extended productivity 3. Higher price point compared to some Windows laptops

The HP Pavilion Plus 14-ey0789AU represents a significant leap in performance and display quality, making it an excellent choice for those who value both power and visual clarity in their computing experience. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and equipped with 16 GB of high-speed RAM, it ensures seamless multitasking and robust performance for demanding tasks. The 14-inch OLED display with its 2.8K resolution and HDR support delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colours and sharp details, ideal for content creation and immersive entertainment.

You can grab one of the best laptops for students at just ₹71,399 with various savings and offers like No Cost EMI, discounts, and cashback options.

Specifications of HP Pavillion Plus Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U (up to 5.1 GHz max boost clock, 8 cores, 16 threads, 16 MB L3 cache)

RAM: 16 GB LPDDR5x-6400 MHz RAM (onboard)

Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 14-inch OLED, 2.8K resolution (2880 x 1800), micro-edge, HDR support (500 nits)

Graphics: AMD Radeon 780M Graphics

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor for intensive tasks Higher price point may not fit all budgets Vibrant OLED display with high resolution and HDR Limited availability of ports, may require adapters Ample RAM and SSD storage for smooth performance Windows 11 Home might have a learning curve for some users

The Dell Smartchoice G15-5530 Gaming Laptop offers robust performance and features tailored for gaming enthusiasts and power users alike. Powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core i5-13450HX processor with up to 4.60 GHz turbo boost and 16 GB of high-speed DDR5 RAM, it delivers exceptional multitasking capability and smooth gameplay. Equipped with a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM, coupled with a 15.6-inch FHD display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits brightness, the laptop ensures sharp visuals and fluid motion during gaming sessions.

You can benefit from No Cost EMI options starting at ₹13,332 per month on HDFC Bank Credit Cards, ensuring affordability without additional interest charges.

Specifications of Dell Smartchoice G15-5530 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: 13th Generation Intel Core i5-13450HX (up to 4.60 GHz, 10 Cores, 20MB Cache)

RAM: 16 GB DDR5 (2 x 8 GB, 4800 MT/s)

Storage: 1 TB SSD

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB GDDR6

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz, 250 nits

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM ensure smooth gaming and multitasking. Relatively heavy at 2.65 kg, not ideal for frequent travel. 120Hz FHD display provides smooth visuals and enhanced gaming experience. Gaming laptops tend to have shorter battery life 1TB SSD offers ample space for games, media, and files. Orange backlit keyboard adds style and usability in low-light environments.

Check out more laptops for students under ₹80,000

Also read: Best laptops under ₹50000: Top 8 choices for enhanced productivity

Top 3 features of the best laptops for students

Laptop for students Screen Size Processor Special Feature ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Thin and Light Laptop 15.6 Inches Intel Celeron N4020, up to 2.8 GHz Turbo Fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, anti-glare coating Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop 15.6-inch Full HD AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Quad-Core Mobile Full HD display with narrow bezels HP 255 G8 Notebook 15.6-inch HD AMD Athlon 3020e Processor Affordable price, fast SSD, adequate connectivity options Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" FHD Thin & Light Laptop 15.6-inch Full HD AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Powerful Ryzen 5 processor, ample storage, Windows 11 HP Laptop 15s 15.6-inch Full HD micro-edge, anti-glare AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Full HD micro-edge display, fast 512GB SSD, built-in Alexa Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop 15.6-inch Full HD 12th Generation Intel Core i3-1215U Dual Core 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, fast NVMe SSD, narrow bezels Apple MacBook Air Laptop 13.3-inch Retina Apple M1 chip with 8-core CPU Apple M1 chip, Retina display, all-day battery life HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14-inch Full HD AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 14-inch Full HD display, powerful Ryzen 5 processor, SSD Dell [Smartchoice G15-5530 Gaming Laptop 15.6 inch Full HD 13th Generation Intel Core i5-13450HX Backlit Keyboard, 1 TB

Factors to consider before buying the best laptop for students

Before buying the best laptop for students, several key factors should be considered to ensure it meets their academic and personal needs:

Performance and Processor: Opt for a laptop with a capable processor (like Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5) for smooth multitasking, running educational software, and handling everyday tasks efficiently.

RAM and Storage: Choose a laptop with at least 8GB of RAM to ensure smooth performance when running multiple applications simultaneously. Storage should be ample (256GB SSD or higher) to store assignments, projects, and media without slowing down the system.

Portability and Size: Consider the laptop's weight and size. A lightweight and compact design (around 13-15 inches) makes it easier to carry between classes or study spots.

Battery Life: Look for a laptop with long battery life (8 hours or more) to avoid frequent charging during the school day or while studying on campus.

Display Quality: Opt for a laptop with a sharp and bright display (Full HD or higher resolution) for clear viewing of text and multimedia content. Consider touchscreen options for enhanced versatility.

Operating System: Choose between Windows, macOS, or Chrome OS based on personal preference and compatibility with educational software used by schools or universities.

Connectivity and Ports: Ensure the laptop has sufficient ports (USB Type-A, USB Type-C, HDMI) for connecting peripherals and external devices. Wi-Fi 5 or 6 support ensures fast and reliable internet connectivity on campus.

Durability and Build Quality: Look for laptops with sturdy build quality that can withstand daily wear and tear. Features like spill-resistant keyboards and rugged designs are beneficial.

Budget and Value for Money: Set a budget and compare laptops within that range, considering factors like warranty, after-sales support, and bundled software (like Microsoft Office).

User Reviews and Recommendations: Read reviews from other students or educational professionals to gauge real-world performance and reliability.

Similar articles you may like to read

Prime Day 2024: Up to 70% off on best-selling laptops on Amazon

Best laptops under ₹40000: Top 10 affordable picks

Best gaming laptops under ₹1 Lakh: Top 10 affordable options

10 best gaming laptops under ₹60000: Top options to consider before buying

FAQs on best laptop for students

What features should I prioritise in a laptop for studying?

Look for laptops with a good balance of performance, battery life, and portability. Consider processors like Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5, SSD storage for speed, and a lightweight design for easy carrying.

Do I need a touchscreen laptop for college?

While touchscreen laptops can be useful, they're not essential for most students. Focus on factors like keyboard comfort, screen size, and battery life instead.

Which operating system is best for students?

It depends on your preference and coursework. Windows laptops offer versatility and compatibility, while macOS is known for its seamless integration with other Apple devices. Chromebooks are great for affordability and simplicity, especially if you mainly use web-based tools.

How much RAM should a student laptop have?

Aim for at least 8GB of RAM to ensure smooth multitasking and responsiveness. If your budget allows, consider upgrading to 16GB for handling more demanding tasks or future-proofing your laptop.

What should I consider for online classes and video calls?

Look for a laptop with a good webcam and microphone for clear video calls. A reliable Wi-Fi connection, decent screen resolution, and comfortable keyboard are also important for online learning environments.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.