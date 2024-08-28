Amazon TV Fest: Top 9 picks with up to 53% discount to upgrade your entertainment experience on a budget

Amazon TV Fest is here, bringing fantastic deals to upgrade your home entertainment system. During this limited-time event, Amazon offers some of the best discounts of the year, with savings of up to 53% on a range of top-rated TVs. This Amazon sale features a variety of options to suit every budget and preference, including popular brands known for quality and innovation. Whether you're looking for a large 4K display for a cinematic experience or a compact model perfect for a smaller space, Amazon has something for everyone. Pick from the best TVs available with irresistible Amazon offers during the Amazon TV Fest 2024.(Pexels)

The Amazon TV Fest is an ideal opportunity to find the perfect TV that fits your needs, all while enjoying significant savings. Don't miss out on these incredible offers to elevate your viewing experience and transform your living room into the ultimate entertainment hub. Explore the Amazon TV Fest today and take advantage of these fantastic deals!

The Xiaomi 43-inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment experience. With its stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers crystal-clear picture quality, making movies, sports, and shows look vibrant and lifelike. It features Google TV, allowing you to access a wide range of apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, all in one place. The built-in Google Assistant lets you control your TV with just your voice, adding convenience to your viewing experience. This TV is perfect for families who enjoy streaming content or for gamers who want a smooth and immersive gaming experience. It also makes a thoughtful gift for tech enthusiasts or anyone looking to modernise their living space. Energy-efficient features help save on electricity bills, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Specifications of Xiaomi 43-Inch Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV



Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special features: 4K Dolby Vision, Google TV

2. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV offers a fantastic viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and vibrant LED display. Equipped with WebOS 23, this smart TV allows you to easily access unlimited OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, all from one convenient platform. It includes advanced features such as AI Brightness Control, which adjusts the screen’s brightness based on the room's lighting, and AI Sound which provides virtual surround sound for an immersive audio experience. Gamers will appreciate the Game Optimizer, which ensures smooth gameplay with low latency. This TV is perfect for families who enjoy streaming and gaming, making it a great addition to any living room or a thoughtful gift for a tech-savvy friend. Its energy-efficient features also make it a smart choice for those looking to save on electricity bills.

Specifications of LG 43-Inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV



Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special features: WebOS 23, AI Brightness Control

3. VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV

The VW 43-inch Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV is a versatile option for those seeking a quality viewing experience without breaking the bank. This TV features Full HD resolution, delivering sharp and clear visuals for all your favourite shows and movies. The Android OS provides easy access to popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, making it simple to enjoy a variety of content. Its frameless design adds a modern touch, making it a stylish addition to any room. The built-in stereo surround sound and multiple sound modes ensure an immersive audio experience. Ideal for casual viewers and tech enthusiasts alike, this TV is a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup. It also makes a thoughtful gift for friends or family members who appreciate quality and convenience.

Specifications of VW 43-Inch Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV



Display Technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Android OS, Frameless Design

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV brings an impressive viewing experience with its 4K resolution and vivid display. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, this TV delivers sharp and vibrant images, making movies and shows come to life. It features HDR support, enhancing contrast and colour for a more immersive experience. With smart capabilities, you can easily browse the web, stream your favourite content, and control other smart devices using the SmartThings Hub. The powerful 20W speakers with Q-Symphony provide rich sound quality, perfect for watching movies or gaming. This TV is suitable for anyone looking to enhance their home entertainment setup, and its smart features make it a great choice for tech-savvy users. It's also a thoughtful gift for anyone looking to upgrade their TV experience.

Specifications of Samsung 43-Inch D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV



Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: Not specified

Special features: Crystal Processor 4K, SmartThings Hub

5. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

The LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is a compact and versatile choice for any home. With HD Ready resolution, this TV provides clear and vibrant images, making it perfect for watching your favourite shows and movies. The WebOS platform allows easy access to popular streaming services and apps, ensuring that you can enjoy a variety of content. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can stream and browse the internet effortlessly. The TV's sound system features two speakers with DTS Virtual

technology, delivering a rich audio experience. This TV is ideal for small rooms, kitchens, or bedrooms and is also a great option for students or anyone looking to add a smart TV to a secondary space. It makes for a thoughtful and practical gift, offering quality entertainment in a compact size.

Specifications of LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV



Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special features: WebOS Smart TV, Screen Mirroring

6. Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV

The Xiaomi 32-inch A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV offers a vibrant viewing experience with its HD Ready resolution, making it perfect for casual viewing in smaller spaces. Featuring Google TV, this smart TV provides easy access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. The Quick Wake, Quick Mute, and Quick Settings menus allow for effortless control and navigation, enhancing user convenience. Its built-in Google Assistant enables voice control, making it simple to find content or adjust settings with just your voice. The 20W speakers with Dolby Audio provide clear and immersive sound, suitable for watching movies, shows, or listening to music. This TV is a great fit for bedrooms, apartments, or as a secondary TV. Its user-friendly features and compact size make it an excellent gift option for students or tech enthusiasts.

Specifications of Xiaomi 32-Inch A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV



Display Technology: LED

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Google TV, Quick Wake

7. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The TCL 40-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV offers a sleek and modern viewing experience with its Full HD resolution and bezel-less design. This TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor and features 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance and quick access to apps. With built-in Wi-Fi and support for screen mirroring, you can easily connect to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The AI-PQ Engine and HDR 10 technology enhance picture quality, providing vibrant colours and sharp details. Its 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures that everyone in the room enjoys a great view. Ideal for home entertainment, this TV is perfect for movie nights or gaming sessions and makes an excellent addition to any living room or home theatre setup.

Specifications of TCL 40-Inch Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV



Display Technology: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Bezel-Less Design, AI-PQ Engine

8. Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV is a top choice for a high-quality, smart viewing experience. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, this TV delivers stunning picture clarity and vibrant colours. It features a built-in Fire TV, giving you easy access to popular streaming services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. The included Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa allows you to control your TV and search for content using voice commands. Seamlessly switch between live TV channels and OTT apps with Alexa integration, and enjoy features like Picture-in-Picture mode and display mirroring with Apple Airplay 2 and Miracast. Its metal bezel-less design adds a modern touch to any room. This TV is perfect for those who want a comprehensive entertainment solution with the convenience of voice control and smart home integration.

Specifications of Redmi 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV



Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special features: Fire TV Built-In, Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa

Top 3 features table of the best TVs at the Amazon TV Fest

Best TVs Video Output Audio Output Special Features Mi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Dolby Vision Google Assistant, Energy-efficient, 4K Dolby Vision LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Virtual Surround AI Brightness Control, Game Optimizer, AI Sound VW 109 cm (43 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV Full HD (1920 x 1080) Stereo Surround Frameless Design, Android OS, Multiple Sound Modes Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV 4K Ultra HD 20W Output Crystal Processor 4K, SmartThings Hub, HDR Support LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV HD Ready (1366 x 768) DTS Virtual WebOS Smart TV, Screen Mirroring Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV HD Ready (1366 x 768) Dolby Audio Google Assistant, Quick Wake, Quick Mute TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV Full HD (1920 x 1080) 19 Watts Output Bezel-Less Design, AI-PQ Engine, HDR 10 Redmi Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) 24 Watts Output Fire TV Built-In, Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa, Picture-in-Picture Mode

Factors that help you determine the best TV on Amazon:

Picture Quality: Look for high resolution (4K or Full HD) and technologies like HDR or OLED for vibrant, clear images. This ensures a sharp and immersive viewing experience.

Smart Features: Check for built-in operating systems (like Android TV or WebOS) and app compatibility (Netflix, Prime Video) for easy access to streaming services and apps.

Connectivity Options: Ensure the TV has multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support for connecting various devices and peripherals.

Audio Performance: Consider the sound quality, including wattage and features like Dolby Audio or DTS. Good audio enhances the overall viewing experience.

Design and Size: Choose a TV size and design that fits your space and style. Look for features like slim bezels or wall-mounting options to complement your room’s decor.

Amazon TV Fest: FAQs What is the Amazon TV Fest? The Amazon TV Fest is a special sales event offering significant discounts on a wide range of televisions. It features various brands and models, allowing customers to upgrade their home entertainment systems at reduced prices.

When does the Amazon TV Fest take place? The Amazon TV Fest is a limited-time event, and its dates can vary each year. Check the Amazon website or app for the exact start and end dates of the current sale.

Are there any specific brands included in the sale? Yes, the Amazon TV Fest includes popular brands such as Xiaomi, LG, Samsung, TCL, and VW, among others. The event typically features a range of options from these and other well-known brands.

Can I get additional discounts or offers during the sale? Yes, Amazon often provides extra offers, such as cashback, no-cost EMI options, and special promotions on credit/debit cards during the TV Fest. Check the specific product pages for detailed information on available deals and discounts.

