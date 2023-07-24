AI's Barbie makeover of Biden and Obama divides Twitter over viral pic

A Twitter user's Barbie-inspired makeover of US President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama has gone viral, leading to mixed reactions among people. Some find it amusing and praise the pink-suited duo, while others criticize the use of the "Barbie" name for trolling. AI image of Joe Biden and Barack Obama(Twitter/joncoopertweets)

The image believed to be generated through artificial intelligence has fuelled Oppenheimer vs Barbie debate. Although the tool used for editing is unknown, the fine details have left many wondering if the picture is indeed a fake.

Twitter's reaction to the picture

One tweet playfully commended the pink-suited duo, stating, "Lol, Obama and Biden wear pink so well, and Joe is killing it wearing the athletic fit suit. Can anyone imagine Donald Trump wearing a Pink suit?"

Another took a lighthearted approach, suggesting that one of the men in the shot might see it as a retirement destination, while the other is thrilled to finally don his favourite colour.

However, not all Twitter users found the Barbie-themed post amusing. A critical comment questioned the use of the "Barbie" name for trolling, expressing disappointment in seeing adults engage in mean-spirited behaviour instead of fostering respectful and neutral discussions.

"Using a "Barbie" name to troll is the most pathetic thing I’ve ever seen. It's disappointing to see adults behaving this way, acting like mean girls instead of fostering intellectual discussions with assertiveness and neutrality," a user wrote.

Another said that Republicans are not against the Barbie brand, or Barbie will suffer like BudLight. “I only see Democrats trying to lie about Republicans.”

Barbie and Oppenheimer are ruling box office

Barbenheimer, the combination of Barbie and Oppenheimer films, achieved remarkable success at the box office. The latest figures show that the movies grossed over $511 million globally, with $235.5 million coming from the US alone in just one weekend. Both films, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie, were released on the same day, July 21.

According to a new report, this historic opening weekend is the first time in Hollywood's history that two films have earned over $100 million (Barbie) and $50 million (Oppenheimer) respectively at the US box office.

