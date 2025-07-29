Search
Best convertible vacuum cleaners with multiple attachments for every home: Top picks on Amazon

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 07:22 pm IST

Need an all-in-one convertible vacuum cleaner for home? Check out our top picks that offer attachments for floors, sofas, furniture and more for easy cleaning.

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner View Details checkDetails

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner View Details checkDetails

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner View Details checkDetails

Tineco S5 Combo Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Removes Tough Stains, Auto Floor Washer, Self Cleaning Main Brush Technology, Patented iLOOP Technology for Auto-Suction View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

AMERICAN MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 21 Litre Stainless Steel with Blower & HEPA Filter, 1600 Watts Motor 28 KPa Suction with Washable dust Bag (Red/Black/Steel)-AMI-VCD21-1600WDx View Details checkDetails

₹8,879

BISSELL CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹11,990

Laresar Ultra 7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W/45Kpa Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Touch Screen, Up to 60 Mins Runtime, Lightweight Handheld Vacuums for Hardwood Floor Carpet Car Pet Hair, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,299

Looking for a vacuum cleaner that can handle every corner of your home? A convertible vacuum cleaner is just what you need. These handy machines come with multiple attachments that make it easy to clean not just the floors, but also sofas, curtains, beds, car interiors, and even tricky corners.

Check out the most versatile convertible vacuum cleaners for your home.
Check out the most versatile convertible vacuum cleaners for your home.

Dealing with dust, pet hair or food crumbs, these all-in-one cleaners are designed to make your job easier and quicker. You can switch between handheld and stick modes depending on what you need to clean. In this list, we’ve picked some of the best convertible vacuum cleaners available on Amazon that offer strong suction, useful accessories, and easy storage.

So if you're tired of switching tools for every task or struggling with bulky cleaners, it’s time to upgrade to one of these smart picks. Keep reading to find the perfect vacuum for your home.

The AGARO Regal stands out as one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners in the budget range. It’s a corded vacuum cleaner with a 5-metre cable that gives you the freedom to move around without stopping mid-task. Weighing just under 1.8 kg, this handheld vacuum cleaner for home use doesn’t feel heavy even when used for longer cleaning sessions. It’s powered by an 800-watt motor, offering a decent 6.5 kPa suction strength that handles dust, hair, and dry messes well. The dust bag is washable, and its small 0.8L capacity works best for spot cleaning rather than full-home deep cleans.

Specifications

Power Consumption
800 Watts
Suction Power
6.5 kPa
Dust Capacity
0.8 Litres
Cord Length
5 metres
Vacuum Type
Corded handheld vacuum cleaner

Reasons to buy

Lightweight and easy to use for everyday dry cleaning

Ideal for sofas, beds, and car interiors

Reasons to avoid

Not suitable for wet vacuuming

Lacks floor brush extension for large surface cleaning

AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it effective for quick clean-ups, praising suction, compact design, and value—though some note it heats up fast.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s reliable, compact, and perfect for quick, everyday dry cleaning at home.

Eureka Forbes, a trusted name in home appliances, offers one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners for everyday home use with this compact 700W model. Don’t be fooled by its small size, this corded vacuum cleaner delivers 15.5 kPa suction power, strong enough to lift fine dust, mites, and crumbs from multiple surfaces.

The washable HEPA filter traps particles up to 0.3 microns, ensuring cleaner air as you clean. With a 0.8L bagless dust cup and six useful attachments, it’s practical for cleaning everything from floors to upholstery.

Specifications

Power Consumption
700 Watts
Suction Power
15.5 kPa
Dust Capacity
0.8 Litres (bagless)
Cord Length
4 metres
Filter Type
Washable HEPA filter

Reasons to buy

Strong suction and blower in a compact body

Includes washable HEPA filter for better air quality

Reasons to avoid

Slightly noisy at full power

Cord length may feel short for larger rooms

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its suction, portability, and ease of use, but say it overheats quickly and shuts off mid-use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s efficient, compact, and filters fine dust while doubling as a powerful home blower.

The AGARO Regal Plus offers the practicality of a stick vacuum with the comfort of a handheld cleaner—all packed into one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners for home use. With 800W power and 6.5 kPa suction, it easily picks up pet hair, dry dust, and crumbs from floors, sofas, and carpets.

Though compact, the 0.8L dust container handles small to medium jobs well, and the included brush tools let you target hard floors, upholstery, and corners without swapping machines. It’s functional, easy to store, and perfect for quick everyday cleaning.

Specifications

Power Consumption
800 Watts
Suction Power
6.5 kPa
Dust Capacity
0.8 Litres (Bagless)
Cord Length
5 metres
Vacuum Type
2-in-1 stick and handheld corded vacuum cleaner

Reasons to buy

2-in-1 functionality is convenient for varied cleaning needs

Lightweight build with decent suction power for small homes

Reasons to avoid

No HEPA filter for advanced air filtration

Not ideal for deep carpet cleaning

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its light weight, suction, and dust removal but report noise, overheating, and mixed value-for-money opinions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s compact, affordable, and handles quick floor-to-furniture cleaning with minimal effort.

The Tineco S5 Combo is a cordless vacuum cleaner that combines wet and dry cleaning into one powerful device. It uses 1400W of energy to deliver strong suction, while the patented iLOOP sensor technology smartly adjusts power based on how dirty your floors are.

You also get the benefit of HEPA filtration, which traps fine dust and allergens, adding a layer of purification your home deserves. With up to 40 minutes of runtime, a lightweight body, and three cleaning modes, it’s a practical, premium choice for modern households who want deeper, faster, smarter cleaning.

Specifications

Power Consumption
1400 Watts
Suction Control
Auto iLOOP with 3 cleaning modes
Dust/Water Capacity
142 g (separate clean and dirty tanks)
Cord Type
Cordless vacuum cleaner with 40-minute runtime
Filter Type
HEPA filter

Reasons to buy

Wet & dry cleaning with auto suction adjustment

Self-cleaning brush roller and HEPA filtration

Reasons to avoid

Price may be high for basic users

Slightly heavier at 8.5 kg

Tineco S5 Combo Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Removes Tough Stains, Auto Floor Washer, Self Cleaning Main Brush Technology, Patented iLOOP Technology for Auto-Suction

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it efficient, lightweight, and time-saving with good suction, but opinions vary on whether it’s worth the price.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s smart, hygienic, and handles dry dust and wet messes with equal efficiency.

If you're looking for one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners that balances power, ease, and smart features, the DREAME K10 Pro fits right in. This cordless vacuum cleaner is ideal for hard floors, stairs, pet hair, and allergy-prone homes thanks to its HEPA filtration. Smart dirt detection ensures the right power is used where it’s needed, while the twin scraper and edge brush clean up to 6mm from walls. The LED display and voice alerts keep you informed throughout, and the large 890ml water tank adds serious convenience.

Specifications

Suction Power
15kPa
Water Tank Capacity
890ml clean tank
Runtime
30 minutes
Vacuum Type
Cordless, upright, wet and dry
Filter Type
HEPA filter

Reasons to buy

Cleans edges precisely and tackles hair tangles effectively

Lightweight and easy to use on stairs or multiple rooms

Reasons to avoid

May not be ideal for larger homes needing longer runtime

Slightly premium price for casual users

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say that it saves so much of their cleaning time and reaches the corners efficiently.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it deep cleans wet and dry messes, reaches tight edges, and feels effortless to handle.

Designed for serious cleaning, the AMERICAN MICRONIC 1600W vacuum cleaner is a reliable pick among the best convertible vacuum cleaner options. It handles both wet spills and dry dust effortlessly, thanks to its strong 28KPa suction and large 21L steel tank.

Built for performance, it uses a HEPA filter to trap fine particles, offering cleaner air output, a huge plus for homes with allergies. As a corded vacuum cleaner, it ensures uninterrupted power for deep cleaning, indoors or outdoors. Built to last and perform.

Specifications

Motor Power
1600 Watts
Suction Pressure
28 KPa
Dust Tank Capacity
21 Litres
Power Type
Corded Electric
Filtration
HEPA filter

Reasons to buy

Ideal for wet and dry cleaning in large spaces

Blower function reaches difficult corners

Reasons to avoid

Bulky for small rooms or quick clean-ups

Slightly noisy due to powerful motor

AMERICAN MICRONIC- Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 21 Litre Stainless Steel with Blower & HEPA Filter, 1600 Watts Motor 28 KPa Suction with Washable dust Bag (Red/Black/Steel)-AMI-VCD21-1600WDx

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its 28kpa suction, wet cleaning, and durability, but have mixed views on its noise level.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it handles large messes effortlessly and offers strong suction with advanced filtration.

If you're looking for an efficient convertible vacuum cleaner for everyday messes, the BISSELL CrossWave HF2 makes floor care incredibly convenient. It vacuums and mops at the same time, saving you time and effort, perfect for sealed wood, tile, or laminate floors. The dual-tank system ensures you always clean with fresh water, while the self-cleaning mode keeps the brush roll hygienic after use.

Lightweight and easy to move, this corded cleaner offers uninterrupted performance without battery worries. A great choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Power Source
Corded Electric
Tank System
Dual water tanks (clean/dirty separation)
Surface Type
Sealed hard floors
Weight
4 kg
Noise Level
74.3 dB

Reasons to buy

Simultaneously vacuums and mops

Self-cleaning brush roll

Reasons to avoid

Not cordless

Designed for hard floors only

BISSELL CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use and great for hard floors, but not ideal for carpets or liquid refill costs.

Why choose this product?

It’s perfect for anyone who wants a time-saving, no-fuss cleaning solution for hard floors, especially in busy homes.

With a powerful 550W motor and up to 60 minutes of runtime, the Laresar Ultra 7 stands out as one of the best convertible vacuum cleaners for home use. Its cordless vacuum cleaner design paired with a real-time smart touch display lets you clean intuitively and without wires in your way.

Ideal for carpets, hardwood, or pet hair, this unit brings performance and control together, plus, the upgraded filtration system helps reduce allergens, improving indoor air quality.

Specifications

Suction Power
45KPa
Motor Power
550W
Runtime
60 minutes (min mode), 20 minutes (max mode)
Filtration
HEPA with real-time dust cup monitoring
Weight
2.1 kg

Reasons to buy

High suction power for deep cleaning

Lightweight and cordless design for versatility

Reasons to avoid

Limited runtime at max power

Charging takes up to 5 hours

Laresar Ultra 7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W/45Kpa Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Touch Screen, Up to 60 Mins Runtime, Lightweight Handheld Vacuums for Hardwood Floor Carpet Car Pet Hair, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its suction and cleaning efficiency, but report mixed battery life, build quality, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers strong suction, intelligent features, and easy portability for daily home cleaning.

Is a convertible vacuum cleaner better than a regular one?

Yes, convertible vacuum cleaners offer more flexibility than regular models. You can switch between upright and handheld modes, making them ideal for cleaning both floors and small spaces like sofas, car interiors, and corners. They’re designed for everyday use and are often lightweight, which makes them easier to handle. If you want a single device that can take care of various cleaning needs, a convertible vacuum is usually a more practical choice for home use.

Can I use it on all types of floors?

Most convertible vacuum cleaners are built to handle multiple surfaces like tile, hardwood, carpet, and even rugs. They usually come with adjustable suction modes or brush heads suitable for different floor types. However, it’s a good idea to check if the model you’re buying has a dedicated floor attachment or soft brush rollers to avoid scratching delicate surfaces like wooden floors. Reading the product description or reviews can help confirm floor compatibility before buying.

Are the attachments really useful or just extra parts?

The attachments are actually one of the best features of a convertible vacuum. Crevice tools help clean corners and tight spots, upholstery brushes are great for sofas and cushions, and dusting brushes clean shelves or electronics. These tools make your cleaning more targeted and efficient. Instead of just sweeping everything with one head, you can use each attachment for a specific purpose, making the vacuum cleaner more effective in different areas of your home.

Factors to consider before buying a convertible vacuum cleaner

  1. Suction Power: Strong suction is key for effective cleaning. Make sure the vacuum has enough power to handle different surfaces like floors, carpets, and upholstery. Look for models that offer adjustable suction settings.
  2. Type and Number of Attachments: Check if the vacuum comes with useful attachments like crevice tools, dusting brushes, or upholstery nozzles. These make it easier to clean corners, curtains, sofas, and even car interiors.
  3. Weight and Portability: Convertible vacuums are known for being lightweight, but it's still important to check the weight and ease of handling. A lighter model is easier to carry around and use in handheld mode.
  4. Battery Life (for cordless models): If you're buying a cordless vacuum, make sure it offers decent battery life, ideally 30–60 minutes on a single charge. Also, check how long it takes to recharge.
  5. Dust Capacity and Filter Type: Look for a vacuum with a good-sized dustbin so you don’t have to empty it frequently. HEPA filters are ideal if you have allergies, as they trap dust and allergens efficiently.
  6. Ease of Maintenance: Choose a model that’s easy to clean—washable filters, detachable parts, and simple dustbin emptying can save you a lot of time and effort in the long run.

Top 3 features of the best convertible vacuum cleaner in 2025

Best convertible vacuum cleaner in 2025

Suction Power

Motor Power

Corded/Cordless

AGARO Regal6.5 kPa800WCorded
Eureka Forbes 700W Model15.5 kPa700WCorded
AGARO Regal Plus6.5 kPa800WCorded
Tineco S5 ComboSmart iLOOP1400WCordless
DREAME K10 Pro15 kPa120,000 RPM motor (est. ~450W)Cordless
AMERICAN MICRONIC 1600W28 kPa1600WCorded
BISSELL CrossWave HF2Not specifiedNot specified (approx. ~560W*)Corded
Laresar Ultra 745 kPa550WCordless

FAQs on convertible vacuum cleaner

  • Do convertible vacuum cleaners need bags?

    Most modern models are bagless and come with easy-to-empty dust containers for hassle-free cleaning.

  • How often should I clean the filter?

    It depends on usage, but generally, filters should be cleaned every 1-2 weeks for optimal performance.

  • Can I use it to clean my car?

    Yes, the handheld mode and included attachments make it easy to clean car seats, mats, and interiors.

  • Are they heavy to use?

    No, they’re designed to be lightweight and easy to carry, especially in handheld mode.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

