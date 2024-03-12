Best fridge under 25000: 10 picks that guarantees efficient cooling and freshness

With summer approaching, apart from keeping your home cool and clean, it's also important to keep your food and other perishable items stay fresh for a longer time. And a fridge guarantees its freshness like no other home appliance would. A fridge is in fact one of the most important home appliances that you require in your home, especially during the peak summer days, to keep the goodness of your food items intact. Have a look at these top 10 fridge under Rs, 25000.

Beyond functionality, fridges have also become design statements, with sleek stainless steel models gracing contemporary kitchens and retro designs adding flair to eclectic spaces. Whether large or compact, these appliances have become a staple in our lives, preserving our food, reducing waste, and providing convenience that we often take for granted in our daily routines.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The home appliances market is flooded with a plethora of brands of fridges to choose from, and picking one for your home as per your home’s aesthetics is a daunting task in itself. So, to ease your task of finding the right fridge, we have compiled a list of the best fridges under Rs, 25000 for you. So, you can simply have a look at these fridges under Rs, 25000 value to get the best deal for your home.

1. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BSRVP834

The Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a compact and efficient fridge under the price range of ₹25,000 designed for small families. Its direct-cool technology ensures quick and efficient cooling, while the 2-star energy rating helps in keeping electricity bills in check. With a capacity of 184 litres, it provides ample space for storing fruits, vegetables, and other perishables. The fridge features toughened glass shelves that can hold heavy utensils with ease. The large vegetable crisper ensures your veggies stay fresh for longer durations. Additionally, the refrigerator comes with a removable antibacterial gasket for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 184 litres

184 litres Energy Efficiency Rating: 2 Star

2 Star Cooling Technology: Direct-Cool

Direct-Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass

Toughened Glass Vegetable Crisper: Yes

Yes Anti-bacterial Gasket: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ample capacity for small families Only 2-star energy rating Toughened glass shelves Manual defrost required Large vegetable crisper Limited additional features

2. Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0CPPJ1NW3

The Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a high-efficiency fridge under ₹25,000 suitable for small to medium-sized families. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers exceptional energy savings without compromising on performance. The digital inverter compressor ensures efficient cooling and quiet operation. This refrigerator comes equipped with toughened glass shelves that can hold heavy utensils with ease. The large vegetable box with a moisture control feature helps keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer periods. Its sleek design and recessed handle add a touch of elegance to any kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 183 litres

183 litres Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star

5 Star Cooling Technology: Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool

Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass

Toughened Glass Vegetable Crisper:Yes, with Moisture Control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy rating Higher initial cost Efficient cooling Limited capacity for larger families Moisture control vegetable crisper

3. Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BTHLCK15

The Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a budget-friendly option for individuals or small families. With a capacity of 165 litres, it offers ample space for storing essentials. The direct-cool technology ensures quick and efficient cooling, while the 1-star energy rating helps in conserving electricity. The refrigerator features toughened glass shelves that can withstand heavy loads. The large vegetable box keeps your greens fresh for longer durations. This fridge is compact, making it suitable for kitchens with limited space.

Specifications of Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 165 litres

165 litres Energy Efficiency Rating: 1 Star

1 Star Cooling Technology: Direct Cool

Direct Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass

Toughened Glass Vegetable Crisper: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Budget-friendly Low energy efficiency (1-star rating) Compact size Limited capacity for larger families Toughened glass shelves Basic features

Also Read: 10 Best double door refrigerator for you

4. LG 185 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0C2J46ZKN

The LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a reliable and energy-efficient fridge under ₹25,000 suitable for small families. With a 5-star energy rating, it offers significant savings on electricity bills while providing optimal cooling performance. The inverter compressor ensures quiet operation and consistent cooling. This refrigerator features toughened glass shelves that can hold heavy items with ease. The large vegetable crisper with a lattice-type cover maintains the ideal humidity levels to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer periods.

Specifications of LG 185 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 185 litres

185 litres Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star

5 Star Cooling Technology: Inverter Direct-Cool

Inverter Direct-Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass

Toughened Glass Vegetable Crisper:Yes, with Lattice Cover

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy rating Higher initial cost Inverter compressor for quiet operation Limited capacity for larger families Toughened glass shelves

5. Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology Single Door Refrigerator

B0BS6XQVD1

The Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology Single Door Refrigerator is a compact and efficient fridge under ₹25,000 suitable for small to medium families. With a capacity of 180 litres, it offers ample storage space for essentials. The advanced capillary technology ensures faster cooling and maintains low temperatures even during power cuts. This refrigerator features toughened glass shelves that can withstand heavy utensils. The large vegetable tray helps in organizing and keeping fruits and vegetables fresh for longer durations.

Specifications of Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 180 litres

180 litres Energy Efficiency Rating: 2 Star

2 Star Cooling Technology: Advanced Capillary, Direct-Cool

Advanced Capillary, Direct-Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass

Toughened Glass Vegetable Crisper:Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced capillary technology for faster cooling 2-star energy rating Toughened glass shelves Manual defrost required Large vegetable tray Limited additional features

6. Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digi-Touch Cool with Display, Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BXDKQQ69

The Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digi-Touch Cool with Display, Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a feature-packed fridge under ₹25,000 designed for modern households. With a capacity of 189 litres, it offers ample space for storing groceries and essentials. The 5-star energy rating ensures excellent energy efficiency, resulting in lower electricity bills. The digital inverter compressor provides efficient and noiseless cooling. This refrigerator features toughened glass shelves, a large vegetable box with moisture control, and a Digit-Touch Cool with Display for easy temperature control and monitoring.

Specifications of Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 189 litres

189 litres Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star

5 Star Cooling Technology: Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool

Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass

Toughened Glass Vegetable Crisper: Yes, with Moisture Control

Yes, with Moisture Control Special Features:Digi-Touch Cool with Display

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy rating Higher initial cost Digital inverter compressor for efficient cooling Limited capacity for larger families Toughened glass shelves Digi-Touch Cool with Display

7. Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B08KH7VF4Q

The Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a spacious and energy-efficient appliance suitable for small to medium-sized families. With a capacity of 190 litres, it offers ample storage space for groceries and perishables. The 5-star energy rating ensures significant energy savings while providing optimal cooling performance. This refrigerator features toughened glass shelves that can withstand heavy loads. The large vegetable box with a humidity controller helps in keeping fruits and vegetables fresh for longer durations.

Specifications of Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 190 litres

190 litres Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star

5 Star Cooling Technology: Direct Cool

Direct Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass

Toughened Glass Vegetable Crisper:Yes, with Humidity Controller

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy rating Higher initial cost Ample storage space Toughened glass shelves Humidity controller

8. Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BR3ZQHQJ

The Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a spacious and energy-efficient appliance suitable for medium-sized families. With a capacity of 223 liters, it offers ample space for storing groceries, fruits, and vegetables. The 3-star energy rating ensures decent energy efficiency, resulting in lower electricity bills. The digital inverter compressor provides efficient and quiet cooling. This refrigerator features toughened glass shelves, a large vegetable box, and a spacious freezer compartment.

Specifications of Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 223 liters

223 liters Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Cooling Technology: Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool

Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass

Toughened Glass Vegetable Crisper:Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ample storage space 3-star energy rating Digital inverter compressor for efficient cooling Higher initial cost Toughened glass shelves

9. Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

B0BSRVNCYC

The Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a feature-packed appliance designed for efficiency and convenience. With a capacity of 207 liters, it offers ample space for storing groceries and perishables. The 5-star energy rating ensures excellent energy efficiency, resulting in significant savings on electricity bills. The advanced Ice magic Pro technology ensures faster and uniform cooling. This refrigerator features toughened glass shelves, a large vegetable crisper, and a removable antibacterial gasket for easy cleaning.

Specifications of Whirlpool 207 L 5-Star Ice magic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity : 207 litres

: 207 litres Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star

5 Star Cooling Technology: Ice magic Pro Inverter, Direct-Cool

Ice magic Pro Inverter, Direct-Cool Shelves: Toughened Glass

Toughened Glass Vegetable Crisper: Yes

Yes Special Features: Removable Anti-bacterial Gasket

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy rating Higher initial cost Ice magic Pro technology for faster cooling Toughened glass shelves Large vegetable crisper Removable antibacterial gasket

10. Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

B0BVR5JXZG

The Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator is a versatile and efficient appliance designed for larger families. With a capacity of 223 liters, it offers ample space for storing groceries, vegetables, and frozen foods. The 3-star energy rating ensures decent energy efficiency, resulting in savings on electricity bills. The convertible freezer allows you to customize the space as per your needs, and the 6-in-1 convertible modes offer flexibility. The Nano Shield Technology ensures uniform cooling, while the inverter compressor provides efficient and silent operation.

Specifications of Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 223 litres

223 litres Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star

3 Star Cooling Technology: Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free

Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Convertible Modes: 6-In-1 Convertible Freezer

6-In-1 Convertible Freezer Special Features:Convertible Freezer, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Convertible freezer with 6 modes Higher initial cost Ample storage space Larger footprint Nano Shield Technology for uniform cooling Inverter compressor for efficient operation

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Capacity Energy Efficiency Rating Cooling Technology Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 184 litres 2 Star Direct-Cool Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 183 litres 5 Star Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 165 litres 1 Star Direct Cool LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 185 litres 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology Single Door Refrigerator 180 litres 2 Star Advanced Capillary, Direct-Cool Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digi-Touch Cool with Display, Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 189 litres 5 Star Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 190 litres 5 Star Direct Cool Samsung 223 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 223 litres 3 Star Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 207 litres 5 Star Ice magic Pro Inverter, Direct-Cool Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 223 litres 3 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free

Best value for money

The Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator offers exceptional value for money. With a 5-star energy efficiency rating, Digital Inverter technology for efficient cooling, and toughened glass shelves for durability, it provides excellent features at an affordable price. This fridge is ideal for those looking to save on energy costs without compromising on performance and quality.

Best overall product

The Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator stands out as the best overall product in this range. Despite its 2-star energy efficiency rating, it offers ample capacity, reliable direct-cool technology, toughened glass shelves for durability, and an antibacterial gasket for hygiene. It strikes a balance between affordability and essential features, making it a popular choice for many households.

How to find the Best Fridge Under Rs, 25000

Finding the best fridge under Rs, 25000 requires considering several factors. Firstly, determine your capacity needs based on the size of your family and storage requirements. Look for energy efficiency ratings, with higher stars indicating lower energy consumption. Cooling technology matters; direct-cool fridges are more budget-friendly, while inverter and digital technologies offer better efficiency. Features like toughened glass shelves, vegetable crispers, and antibacterial gaskets enhance convenience and hygiene. Reading user reviews and comparing prices online can help you make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.