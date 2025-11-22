Gemini can now tell if an image is AI-generated: Here’s how it works

It has become common for people to pause while scrolling and wonder whether an image is genuine or produced by an AI tool. A picture sent by a friend, a post on social media, or a random image online can raise doubts, especially as AI systems create visuals that appear real at first glance. Spotting unnatural patterns or errors was once a simple check, but these signs rarely appear now. With this shift, Google has started offering a direct way for users to verify what they see. Google has added a new tool to Gemini that helps users check if an image was AI-generated.

Gemini Gets a Built-In Image Verification Tool

Google has confirmed that its Gemini app now includes an image-verification feature designed to identify visuals created or edited by its own AI models. The company introduced this capability alongside the rollout of its new Gemini 3-powered Nano Banana Pro model, which marks another step toward transparency in AI-generated content.

The detection system relies on SynthID, Google’s digital watermarking technology. SynthID embeds invisible markers inside images produced by Google’s AI tools. These markers do not change how an image looks and remain hidden during normal viewing. However, Gemini can read these signals and determine whether the content originates from Google’s AI systems.

There is a clear limitation: Gemini can identify only those images created or modified using Google’s tools. If someone uses a model from another company or an independent developer, Gemini cannot verify its origin. Even so, this feature applies to a large volume of online content. Since Google launched SynthID in 2023, it has watermarked more than 20 billion AI-generated images. All of these can now be checked through the Gemini app.

How Users Can Check an Image

Users can access the feature with simple prompts. Anyone who wants to verify an image, whether it appears online, in a message, or in a file, can upload it to Gemini and ask questions such as, “Was this created by Google AI?” or “Is this AI-generated?” Gemini then scans the image for a SynthID watermark and uses its own reasoning system to deliver a clear answer.

Google says this update aims to give users better insight into the visuals they encounter as AI-generated content becomes more common. While it cannot detect work from other platforms, the new tool offers a helpful layer of clarity at a time when verifying digital content is becoming essential.