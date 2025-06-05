Google Photos gets AI powered video editing tools that you may use often

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Google Photos is rolling out a refreshed editor with new AI tools that aim to simplify the way people edit their photos and videos. This update is not for professionals. It’s made for everyday users who want to clean up memories quickly and without much effort. Google Photos adds AI video editing tools for quick edits on mobile.

Photos that understand what you really want

The new Reimagine tool lets users describe what they want changed in a photo. If you want a dull sky to look like sunset, you simply type it in and the app adjusts the image to match the mood and lighting.

Auto Frame helps improve composition by automatically focusing and cropping the image based on what it recognises as important. You don’t need to drag or zoom anything manually.

AI Enhance fixes brightness, sharpness, and contrast with one tap, making photos look better in seconds without doing too much.

Video editing gets smarter

Google Photos is also introducing AI support for video editing. These tools help clean up shaky footage, suggest where to trim clips, and make lighting adjustments. They are not meant to replace full editing apps, but they do enough to make your videos easier to watch and share.

There are no timelines or multi layer tools. Just a clean, quick way to improve basic video clips.

Sharing made simpler

Google has also added a new way to share albums using QR codes. Instead of sending links or digging through contact lists, users can generate a code that someone nearby can scan to view the album easily.

Fits right in, doesn’t try to reinvent anything

This update doesn’t try too hard. It just adds features that feel like they belong. There’s no learning curve and no extra steps. Just helpful tools where you expect them.

The rollout started in late May for Android. Most users will have it by June. iPhone users will see the update later this year. If you want your photos and videos to look better without getting into editing, this update makes that easy.