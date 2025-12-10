Google Pixel Watch 4 users to get ‘Double pinch’ and ‘Wrist turn’ controls soon

Google has introduced two new gesture controls for the Pixel Watch 4, offering users more ways to manage tasks without touching the screen. The smartwatch already supports the “raise to talk” gesture for activating the Gemini AI assistant, and now it is getting “Wrist turn” and “Double pinch” gestures to simplify interactions. Google has added new gesture controls and improved smart replies to enhance the Pixel Watch 4 experience.(Google)

Google Pixel Watch 4: New Gesture Controls

The new “Wrist turn” gesture will allow users to dismiss notifications or incoming calls by rotating their wrist. It functions similarly to Apple’s “wrist flick,” which offers an easier way to handle alerts when the other hand is occupied.

The second addition, “Double pinch,” will let users control several functions by pressing their index finger and thumb together. This gesture can answer or reject calls, start or stop music, and manage timers. Google aims to make one-handed operation more efficient through these simple motion-based controls.

At present, Google has not confirmed whether these features will extend to the Pixel Watch 3 or earlier models. However, since the “raise to talk” gesture was later added to the Pixel Watch 3, users of older versions may also receive these updates in the future.

Updates to Smart Replies

Google has also improved the “smart replies” feature on both Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4. The latest version runs directly on the watch instead of relying on cloud processing. This update makes replies twice as fast and reduces battery consumption by half compared to the earlier model.

The company stated that a recent internal study found 97 percent of users considered the new replies as good or better than before. This improvement focuses on delivering faster, more accurate, and more private message suggestions without needing an internet connection.

Update Availability

Both the new gesture controls and the upgraded smart reply system will roll out through an upcoming firmware update. Users can expect the features to reach their devices soon as part of Google’s ongoing enhancements for the Pixel Watch lineup.