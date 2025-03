Grab or gone deals on home appliances! Up to 60% off on ACs, refrigerators and more| Amazon Electronics Premier League

The Amazon Electronics Premier League is in its final hours, and the biggest deals on home appliances are slipping away fast! If you've been waiting for the right time to buy a new AC, refrigerator, or washing machine, this is your last chance to grab massive discounts. With up to 60% off on top brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool, these offers won’t last long. Amazon Electronics Premier League ends today! Shop now

From energy-efficient ACs perfect for summer to spacious refrigerators that keep groceries fresh, everything you need is available at unbeatable prices. Looking for washing machine deals? Smart, fully automatic models with the latest features are now more affordable than ever.

This Amazon sale brings exclusive Amazon deals on home appliances, making it the perfect moment to shop before prices shoot back up.

Air conditioners at up to 50% off during Amazon Electronics Premier League

The Whirlpool Magicool Inverter Split AC, now up at 48% discount on Amazon deals, is built for efficient cooling with Intellisense inverter technology, adjusting power based on heat load. It features a 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode, allowing users to customise cooling needs. The 100% copper condenser ensures durability and better performance, while the HD filter keeps the air clean. This 3-star AC consumes 941.42 units per year, offering a balance of cooling and energy savings. The self-clean function prevents dust buildup.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency 3-star rating Cooling Features 4-in-1 convertible mode, turbo cooling, 6th sense technology Build Quality 100% copper condenser, stabiliser-free operation Special Features Gas leak indicator, self-clean, hidden display, dust filter Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

Available at a 44% discount on Amazon Electronics Premier League, the Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC features a 6-in-1 convertible cooling mode, allowing users to adjust cooling capacity as needed. Equipped with a Smart Energy Display and Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers remote control via voice assistants. The HD and PM 2.5 filters ensure cleaner air, while Hydro Blue coating enhances durability. It consumes 754.05 units per year, making it energy-efficient while delivering powerful cooling with a maximum capacity of 5760W.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Efficiency 5-star rating Cooling features 6-in-1 convertible mode, Insta Cool, 4 fan speeds Build quality 100% copper condenser with anti-corrosion blue coating Special features Smart Wi-Fi, voice-enabled, auto-clean, hidden display, sleep mode Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI19EE5R35W0,White)

LG’s 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 mode and energy-saving technology. Designed with 100% copper tubes and Ocean Black Protection, it ensures durability and corrosion resistance. The HD filter with anti-virus protection keeps the air fresh, while VIRAAT Mode provides faster cooling. With a 3-star energy rating, it consumes 852.44 units annually. Available at a 52% discount on Amazon Sale, this AC is a reliable choice for small rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy rating 3 Star Special features AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+ Cooling technology Dual Inverter Compressor, 2-Way Air Swing Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

More deals on ACs on Amazon

Refrigerators at up to 40% off on Amazon | Electronics Premier League

Haier’s 596L 3 Star Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers a spacious and efficient cooling solution for large families. Its 100% convertible fridge space allows flexible storage, while the Expert Inverter technology ensures energy efficiency and quieter operation. The frost-free feature prevents ice buildup, maintaining optimal freshness. With a 3-star energy rating, it consumes less power while delivering consistent performance. Available at a 42% discount, this refrigerator is a blend of convenience and durability.

Specifications Capacity 596 Litres Energy rating 3 Star Cooling technology Expert Inverter, Frost-Free Operation Convertible feature 100% Convertible Fridge Space Warranty 1 Year Comprehensive, 10 Years on Compressor Click Here to Buy Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)

Samsung’s 330L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator blends AI intelligence with powerful cooling. Its Convertible 5-in-1 feature adapts to changing storage needs, offering modes like Normal, Vacation, and Extra Fridge. The digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, using 50% less power while running quietly. WiFi-enabled smart controls allow remote monitoring. With frost-free technology and Twin Cooling Plus, it keeps food fresh longer. Available at a 32% discount, it’s a reliable addition to modern kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 330 Litres Energy star 3 Star Cooling technology Twin Cooling Plus, Frost-Free Convertible features 5-in-1 Modes Warranty 1 Year on Product, 20 Years on Compressor Click Here to Buy Samsung 330 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT34DG5A4DBXHL, Luxe Black)

The Godrej 223L 3-Star Double Door Refrigerator is designed for energy efficiency and optimal cooling. With 6-in-1 Convertible Freezer Technology, you can adjust storage modes based on your needs. Nano Shield Technology ensures hygiene, while Cool Balance and Moisture Control keep food fresh for up to 30 days. The inverter compressor provides silent operation and lower energy consumption. With 41% off during Amazon Electronics Premier League, it’s a budget-friendly, smart choice for small families.

Specifications Capacity 223L Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling features Frost-Free, Cool Balance, Multi Inverter Convertible Modes 6-in-1 Freezer Warranty 1 Year on Product Click Here to Buy Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush)

More deals on refrigerators for you

Amazon Electronics Premier League: Grab the best deals on home appliances.

Washing machines at up to 45% off on Amazon sale

This LG top-load washing machine is designed for convenience with Smart Inverter Technology, saving up to 36% energy. The TurboDrum provides a powerful wash, removing tough stains with ease. With Auto Prewash, stains get tackled before the wash cycle starts. The LED display simplifies operation, and Smart Diagnosis helps troubleshoot issues quickly. Now at 35% off, it’s a great pick for small families.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy efficiency 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology Wash programs 8 modes, including Quick Wash and Tub Clean Drum type Semi-Stainless Steel with TurboDrum Special features Auto Restart, Child Lock, Voltage Protection Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)

This Godrej top-load washing machine offers I-Wash Technology for automatic wash optimisation, ensuring effortless cleaning. Its Turbo 6 Pulsator enhances water movement for deep stain removal, while Zero Pressure Technology ensures efficient washing even at low water pressure. The toughened glass lid adds durability, and the digital display provides easy control. Now at 31% off, it’s a budget-friendly option with reliable performance during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Energy efficiency 5 Star, Power-saving performance Wash programs 5 modes, including Strong and Auto Wash Drum type Acu Wash Drum with Turbo 6 Pulsator Special features Active Soak, Child Lock, Auto Resume Click Here to Buy Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR, Graphite Grey, With Toughened Glass Lid)

Upgrade your laundry routine with the Haier 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine, powered by AI-DBT for intelligent wash cycles. The PuriSteam technology ensures deep cleaning and fabric care, while the 525mm Super Drum provides gentle yet effective washing. With a 1200 RPM motor, it offers faster drying, and the inverter motor ensures energy efficiency. Now at 46% off, it's an excellent choice for large families looking for advanced washing solutions.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Energy rating 5 Star, low power consumption Spin speed 1200 RPM for quicker drying Special features AI-DBT, PuriSteam, Super Drum, Inverter Motor Warranty 3 years on product, 12 years on motor Click Here to Buy Haier 8 kg 5 Star Powered by AI-DBT with PuriSteam, 525mm Super Drum Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C, Inverter with In-Built Heater, White)

More deals on washing machines

Amazon Electronics Premier League Which type of washing machine is better—front load or top load? Front-load washing machines are more energy-efficient and gentle on clothes, while top-load models are easier to use and generally more budget-friendly.

How often should I clean my washing machine? It’s best to clean your washing machine once a month to prevent mould, detergent buildup, and odours.

How can I reduce electricity consumption in my refrigerator? Keep the fridge well-stocked, set the right temperature (3-5°C for the fridge, -18°C for the freezer), and ensure proper ventilation around it.

What is the difference between inverter and non-inverter ACs? Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed for better energy efficiency, while non-inverter models run at a fixed speed, consuming more power.

What AC capacity do I need for my room size? A 1-ton AC is ideal for rooms up to 120 sq. ft., 1.5-ton for 120-180 sq. ft., and 2-ton for larger spaces.

