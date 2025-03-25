Amazon Electronics Premier League: Up to 75% off on mouse, keyboards, headsets and more
Mar 25, 2025 02:15 PM IST
Make the most of the Amazon Electronics Premier League and grab discounts up to 75% on items like mouse, keyboards, laptop bags and much more!
Lenovo 150 Wireless Compact Mouse, 1K DPI Optical sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless NanoUSB, 10m range, 3button(left,right,scroll) upto 3M left/right clicks, 10month battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic, GY51L52638 View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Amazon Basics Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set with Bluetooth multiconnect, 2.4GHz Receiver,1600 DPI, Smartphone/Tablet Holder, Built in Rechargeable Battery View Details
|
₹1,640
|
|
|
Razer Bluetooth DeathAdder V2 X Hyper Speed: Award-Winning Ergonomic Design with 16000 DPI - Ultra-Fast Hyper Speed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - 235hr Battery Life - RZ01-04130100-R3A1, Black View Details
|
₹2,295
|
|
|
KINGONE Upgraded Stylus Pen, iPad Pencil, Ultra High Precision&Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Prevents False ON/Off Touch, Power Display, Tilt Sensitivity, Magnetic Adsorption for iPad 2018&Later, White View Details
|
|
|
|
HP Campus XL Tie Dye Backpack/Tie-Dye Pattern/Backpacks/Lockable zippers; Puncture-proof zippers; Padded laptop pocket/Water resistant View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
HP H150 Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Pcs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth,Noise-Reduction,Water Resistant Design,Black,0.036Kg View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
|
|
HP M120 Wireless Mouse, USB-A Nano Dongle, 2.4 Ghz Wireless Connection, 6 Buttons, Up to 1600 Dpi, Optical Sensor, Ergonomic Design, 12-Month Battery Life, 3-Year Warranty, 60G±5%, Black, 7J4G4Aa View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse, 1000DPI, LED Tracking, Scrolling Wheel, Plug and Play View Details
|
₹290
|
|
|
Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition Wireless Mouse, Multi-Surface, Hyper-Fast Scrolling, Ergonomic, Rechargeable, Connects Up to 3 Mac/PC Computers View Details
|
₹4,795
|
|
|
Apple Magic Mouse - White Multi-Touch Surface - USB-C View Details
|
₹6,799
|
|
|
HP 430 Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Mouse with 4 Programmable Buttons/ 800 DPI - 4000 DPI/Fast Scrolling/Compatibility to Windows, macOS, Chrome OS/Black, 3 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse/6 Programmable Buttons/90-Day Rechargeable Battery Life Track-On Glass Sensor(Silver) - Bluetooth View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Logitech MX Master 3S - Wireless Performance Mouse with Ultra-Fast Scrolling, Ergo, 8K DPI, Track on Glass, Quiet Clicks, USB-C, Bluetooth, Windows, Linux, Chrome-Graphite View Details
|
₹8,995
|
|
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
HP 970 Creator Keyboard, Wireless and Multi-Device with 20 programmable Shortcut Keys, Backlit with sensors, up to 6 Month Battery, AES encrypted, 3Y Warranty, 0.67 kg, Silver View Details
|
₹6,800
|
|
|
|
|
HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard; Spill Resistant; Swift Pair; OS Auto-Detection, LED Indicator, Battery Life Up to 24 Months View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
HP USB Wireless Spill Resistance Keyboard and Mouse Set with 10m Working Range 2.4G Wireless Technology / 3 Years Warranty (4SC12PA), Black View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Logitech MK215 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set, 2.4 GHz Wireless, USB Compact Design, (Keyboard),5 Month Battery Life(Mouse) PC/Laptop- Black View Details
|
₹1,295
|
|
|
Apple Magic Keyboard - US English View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set, 12 Function Keys 2.4GHz Wireless, 1000DPI, Spill-Resistant Design, PC/Mac, Black/Chartreuse Yellow View Details
|
₹1,495
|
|
|
HP KM200 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo, Full-Size Ergonomic Design, 3 Button and Built-in Scroll Wheel, 2.4 GHz Wireless connectio, 3 Years Warranty (7J4G8AA) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
|
|
Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black View Details
|
₹2,395
|
|
|
Razer Cobra Wired Gaming Mouse: 58g Lightweight Design - Gen-3 Optical Switches - Chroma RGB Lighting with Underglow - Precise 8500 DPI Optical Sensor - 1 - Speedflex Cable - Black-RZ01-04650100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo, 104 Keys Rainbow Backlit Keyboard and 7 Colour RGB Mouse, White Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo for PC Laptop Xbox PS4 Gamers and Work View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller for PC, Magnetic Triggers, Accurate Joysticks, Dual Vibration, Backit LED Buttons, USB Extension Cable (Black) View Details
|
₹1,649
|
|
|
Razer Edge - Android Gaming Handheld with Kishi V2 Pro Controller (Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1, 6.8” 144Hz AMOLED FHD+ Touchscreen Display, HyperSense Haptics, PC, Xbox, and Cloud Gaming) Black View Details
|
₹23,995
|
|
|
Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking, 16.8mn Color, Light Weight - Black View Details
|
₹1,395
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹3,495
|
|
|
Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse RZ01-04000100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹3,495
|
|
|
|
typecase Edge Magic Style Keyboard for iPad Air 11 (M2, 2024), iPad Air (M3, 2025), iPad Air 5th/4th Gen & iPad Pro 11 (1st/2nd/3rd/4th Gen), New Click Anywhere Trackpad, 11-Colors Backlit (Black25) View Details
|
₹8,290
|
|
|
Amazon Basics TPU Smart Case Cover for Apple iPad Pro 4th/3rd/2nd Gen (11 inch) | Transparent Back & Soft Sides (Lavender) View Details
|
₹1,192
|
|
|
amazon basics Pro Series Bluetooth Magnetic Case with Keyboard for iPad Air 10.9 (2022, 2020, M2) & iPad Pro 11 (2018-2022) | 500 mAh | Trackpad | 360° Rotation (Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Logitech Combo Touch Detachable 10Th Gen Ipad Keyboard Case with Large Precision Trackpad, Full-Size Backlit Keyboard, and Smart Connector Technology, Black View Details
|
₹13,295
|
|
|
Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard View Details
|
₹4,160
|
|
|
Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)(2024) Keyboard Case - Detachable Backlit Keyboard with Kickstand, Comfortable Typing, Multi-use Mode - Graphite View Details
|
₹19,295
|
|
|
Amazon Basics TPU Smart Case Cover for Apple iPad Pro 4th/3rd/2nd Gen (11 inch) | Transparent Back & Soft Sides (Black) View Details
|
₹795
|
|
|
|
|
Safari Omega Pro 35L Laptop Backpack with Raincover, 3 compartments, bottle holder, organizer, school bag for boys and girls, college bag for women and men, office bag, travel bag, Color- Black View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
HP Envy Urban 14 Inch Sleeve with RFID Blocking Pocket for Notebooks View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
HP Prelude Pro 15.6-inch Laptop Bag/PE foam/Slate Gray in color/ 1-year warranty View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Lenovo 39.63cm (15.6) Executive Red Backpack; Made in India, Water-resistant; Travel, School, Office friendly; Vented & well-padded back panel with luggage strap; Padded adjustable shoulder straps View Details
|
₹890
|
|
|
Red Lemon BANGE Captain Business Smart Backpack Waterproof fit 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port,Travel Durable Backpack for Men and Women (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ant Esports H1100 Pro RGB Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Switch1 with mic Frost White View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with LED for Headband + earcups, 40mm Neodymium Drivers, 2 Meter Braided Cable, with mic, Suspension Design, 3.5mm + USB Connector (Black, Blue) View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Microphone Ip54 Dust and Water Resistance (2D799AA) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
HP Bluetooth Speaker 350 with Noise Reduction Built in Microphone and Ip54 Water-Resistant (Black) View Details
|
₹1,445
|
|
|
Amazon Basics 3-in-1 USB Type C to HDMI Adapter 4K@30Hz, 100W PD Fast Charging Port, USB A 3.0 @5Gbps Speed, MultiPort HUB for MacBook Pro Air, Windows, Laptop, Tablet, Smartphone & All Type C Devices View Details
|
₹728
|
|
|
Oakter Mini UPS for 12V WiFi Router Broadband Modem | Backup Upto 4 Hours | WiFi Router UPS Power Backup During Power Cuts | UPS Broadband Modem (12 Volt Backup 4 HRS) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
AmazonBasics Monitor Stand, Height Adjustable Arm Mount- Steel View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Amazon Basics USB-C Hub Dock 7-in-1 with 4K 30HZ HDCP Compliant, Aluminium Type C Adapter with 4K HDMI Port, USB 3.0 Port, USB-C Power Delivery, TF/SD Card Reader, Mac and Windows USB-C Devices View Details
|
₹1,158
|
|
|
HP Travel Hub USB -C G3 A/P View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Logitech C270 HD Webcam, HD 720p/30fps, Widescreen HD Video Calling, HD Light Correction, Noise-Reducing Mic, for Skype, FaceTime, Hangouts, WebEx, PC/Mac/Laptop/MacBook/Tablet - Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in mics | FHD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel CMOS Camera |Ultra-Wide 95° Lens, 4X Digital Zoom | 360 Rotation | Flexible Mount | Cloud Grey View Details
|
₹2,980
|
|
