Amazon Electronics Premier League: Up to 75% off on mouse, keyboards, headsets and more

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Mar 25, 2025 02:15 PM IST

Make the most of the Amazon Electronics Premier League and grab discounts up to 75% on items like mouse, keyboards, laptop bags and much more!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Lenovo 150 Wireless Compact Mouse, 1K DPI Optical sensor, 2.4GHz Wireless NanoUSB, 10m range, 3button(left,right,scroll) upto 3M left/right clicks, 10month battery, Ambidextrous, Ergonomic, GY51L52638

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set with Bluetooth multiconnect, 2.4GHz Receiver,1600 DPI, Smartphone/Tablet Holder, Built in Rechargeable Battery

₹1,640

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Bluetooth DeathAdder V2 X Hyper Speed: Award-Winning Ergonomic Design with 16000 DPI - Ultra-Fast Hyper Speed Wireless Ergonomic Gaming Mouse - 235hr Battery Life - RZ01-04130100-R3A1, Black

₹2,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KINGONE Upgraded Stylus Pen, iPad Pencil, Ultra High Precision&Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Prevents False ON/Off Touch, Power Display, Tilt Sensitivity, Magnetic Adsorption for iPad 2018&Later, White

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Campus XL Tie Dye Backpack/Tie-Dye Pattern/Backpacks/Lockable zippers; Puncture-proof zippers; Padded laptop pocket/Water resistant

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP H150 Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Pcs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth,Noise-Reduction,Water Resistant Design,Black,0.036Kg

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP M120 Wireless Mouse, USB-A Nano Dongle, 2.4 Ghz Wireless Connection, 6 Buttons, Up to 1600 Dpi, Optical Sensor, Ergonomic Design, 12-Month Battery Life, 3-Year Warranty, 60G±5%, Black, 7J4G4Aa

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse, 1000DPI, LED Tracking, Scrolling Wheel, Plug and Play

₹290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech MX Master 2S Bluetooth Edition Wireless Mouse, Multi-Surface, Hyper-Fast Scrolling, Ergonomic, Rechargeable, Connects Up to 3 Mac/PC Computers

₹4,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Magic Mouse - White Multi-Touch Surface - USB-C

₹6,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 430 Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Mouse with 4 Programmable Buttons/ 800 DPI - 4000 DPI/Fast Scrolling/Compatibility to Windows, macOS, Chrome OS/Black, 3 Years Warranty

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 710 Rechargeable Silent Mouse/6 Programmable Buttons/90-Day Rechargeable Battery Life Track-On Glass Sensor(Silver) - Bluetooth

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech MX Master 3S - Wireless Performance Mouse with Ultra-Fast Scrolling, Ergo, 8K DPI, Track on Glass, Quiet Clicks, USB-C, Bluetooth, Windows, Linux, Chrome-Graphite

₹8,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Pad 6 Keyboard

₹3,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 970 Creator Keyboard, Wireless and Multi-Device with 20 programmable Shortcut Keys, Backlit with sensors, up to 6 Month Battery, AES encrypted, 3Y Warranty, 0.67 kg, Silver

₹6,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 350 Compact Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard; Spill Resistant; Swift Pair; OS Auto-Detection, LED Indicator, Battery Life Up to 24 Months

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP USB Wireless Spill Resistance Keyboard and Mouse Set with 10m Working Range 2.4G Wireless Technology / 3 Years Warranty (4SC12PA), Black

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech MK215 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Set, 2.4 GHz Wireless, USB Compact Design, (Keyboard),5 Month Battery Life(Mouse) PC/Laptop- Black

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Magic Keyboard - US English

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech MK240 Nano Wireless USB Keyboard and Mouse Set, 12 Function Keys 2.4GHz Wireless, 1000DPI, Spill-Resistant Design, PC/Mac, Black/Chartreuse Yellow

₹1,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP KM200 Wireless Mouse and Keyboard Combo, Full-Size Ergonomic Design, 3 Button and Built-in Scroll Wheel, 2.4 GHz Wireless connectio, 3 Years Warranty (7J4G8AA)

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Kraken X Lite Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound Capable - Lightweight Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Classic Black

₹2,395

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Cobra Wired Gaming Mouse: 58g Lightweight Design - Gen-3 Optical Switches - Chroma RGB Lighting with Underglow - Precise 8500 DPI Optical Sensor - 1 - Speedflex Cable - Black-RZ01-04650100-R3M1

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ant Esports KM1610 LED Keyboard and Mouse Combo, 104 Keys Rainbow Backlit Keyboard and 7 Colour RGB Mouse, White Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo for PC Laptop Xbox PS4 Gamers and Work

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmic Byte ARES Wireless Controller for PC, Magnetic Triggers, Accurate Joysticks, Dual Vibration, Backit LED Buttons, USB Extension Cable (Black)

₹1,649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Edge - Android Gaming Handheld with Kishi V2 Pro Controller (Qualcomm Snapdragon G3X Gen 1, 6.8" 144Hz AMOLED FHD+ Touchscreen Display, HyperSense Haptics, PC, Xbox, and Cloud Gaming) Black

₹23,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking, 16.8mn Color, Light Weight - Black

₹1,395

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1

₹3,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Basilisk V3 Wired Gaming Mouse RZ01-04000100-R3M1

₹3,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

typecase Edge Magic Style Keyboard for iPad Air 11 (M2, 2024), iPad Air (M3, 2025), iPad Air 5th/4th Gen & iPad Pro 11 (1st/2nd/3rd/4th Gen), New Click Anywhere Trackpad, 11-Colors Backlit (Black25)

₹8,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics TPU Smart Case Cover for Apple iPad Pro 4th/3rd/2nd Gen (11 inch) | Transparent Back & Soft Sides (Lavender)

₹1,192

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Pro Series Bluetooth Magnetic Case with Keyboard for iPad Air 10.9 (2022, 2020, M2) & iPad Pro 11 (2018-2022) | 500 mAh | Trackpad | 360° Rotation (Black)

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White)

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech Combo Touch Detachable 10Th Gen Ipad Keyboard Case with Large Precision Trackpad, Full-Size Backlit Keyboard, and Smart Connector Technology, Black

₹13,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro Keyboard

₹4,160

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)(2024) Keyboard Case - Detachable Backlit Keyboard with Kickstand, Comfortable Typing, Multi-use Mode - Graphite

₹19,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Safari Omega Pro 35L Laptop Backpack with Raincover, 3 compartments, bottle holder, organizer, school bag for boys and girls, college bag for women and men, office bag, travel bag, Color- Black

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Envy Urban 14 Inch Sleeve with RFID Blocking Pocket for Notebooks

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Prelude Pro 15.6-inch Laptop Bag/PE foam/Slate Gray in color/ 1-year warranty

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo 39.63cm (15.6) Executive Red Backpack; Made in India, Water-resistant; Travel, School, Office friendly; Vented & well-padded back panel with luggage strap; Padded adjustable shoulder straps

₹890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Red Lemon BANGE Captain Business Smart Backpack Waterproof fit 15.6 Inch Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port,Travel Durable Backpack for Men and Women (Black)

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ant Esports H1100 Pro RGB Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Switch1 with mic Frost White

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zebronics Jet PRO Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with LED for Headband + earcups, 40mm Neodymium Drivers, 2 Meter Braided Cable, with mic, Suspension Design, 3.5mm + USB Connector (Black, Blue)

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black)

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 360 Mono Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Microphone Ip54 Dust and Water Resistance (2D799AA)

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Bluetooth Speaker 350 with Noise Reduction Built in Microphone and Ip54 Water-Resistant (Black)

₹1,445

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics 3-in-1 USB Type C to HDMI Adapter

₹728

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Oakter Mini UPS for 12V WiFi Router Broadband Modem | Backup Upto 4 Hours | WiFi Router UPS Power Backup During Power Cuts | UPS Broadband Modem (12 Volt Backup 4 HRS) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AmazonBasics Monitor Stand, Height Adjustable Arm Mount- Steel View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics USB-C Hub Dock 7-in-1 with 4K 30HZ HDCP Compliant, Aluminium Type C Adapter with 4K HDMI Port, USB 3.0 Port, USB-C Power Delivery, TF/SD Card Reader, Mac and Windows USB-C Devices View Details checkDetails

₹1,158

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Travel Hub USB -C G3 A/P View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 960 4K Streaming Webcam, 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps, STARMIS CMOS Sensor, 8MP, 100 deg Diagonal Field of View, autofocus, Dual mic, Universal mounting Clip, Tripod Mount, 360 deg Swivel, 90 deg tilt View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech C270 HD Webcam, HD 720p/30fps, Widescreen HD Video Calling, HD Light Correction, Noise-Reducing Mic, for Skype, FaceTime, Hangouts, WebEx, PC/Mac/Laptop/MacBook/Tablet - Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam with Full Stereo Dual Built-in mics | FHD 1080P 2.1 Megapixel CMOS Camera |Ultra-Wide 95° Lens, 4X Digital Zoom | 360 Rotation | Flexible Mount | Cloud Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,980

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Only 2 days are left before the Amazon Electronics Premier League sale ends on March 26, 2025. The sale started on March 21, and thousands of shoppers have already grabbed amazing deals. Don’t miss your chance to save big on must-have electronics.

Massive discounts on keyboards, mouse, gaming accessories and more await you during Electronics Premier League.
Massive discounts on keyboards, mouse, gaming accessories and more await you during Electronics Premier League.

The Amazon Electronics Premier League brings exciting discounts on top electronics! If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your work or gaming setup, now is the perfect time. You can get up to 75% off on mouse, keyboards, headsets, laptop bags, and more.

Looking for a new wireless mouse for work or a gaming headset for immersive sound, you can get them all at the lowest rates during this sale. So, browse through the best offers here and get your favourite gadgets before the prices go up again.

Best deals during Amazon Electronics Premier League

Amazon deals on mouse: Up to 60% off during Amazon Electronics Premier League

Looking for a high-quality mouse at the best price? The Amazon Electronics Premier League is offering up to 60% off on top brands like HP, Lenovo, Logitech, Dell, and Apple. The Amazon sale offers a range of wireless mouse, gaming mouse, ergonomic mouse and more.

With Amazon deals on mouse, you can upgrade your setup without spending too much. Brands like Logitech and HP offer reliable options for everyday use, while Apple and Dell bring premium-quality designs. Lenovo’s mice are great for office work, making them a smart choice for professionals. This is a limited-time offer, so don’t wait too long!

Amazon deals on keyboards: Enjoy up to 50% off during Electronics Premier League

The Amazon Electronics Premier League sale is live for just 2 more days. Enjoy up to 50% off on top brands like HP, Logitech, Xiaomi, and Apple. Need a wireless keyboard for easy typing, a mechanical one for gaming, or a compact option for travel, there’s a perfect deal for you.

With these Amazon deals on keyboards, you can upgrade your setup without spending too much. Logitech keyboards are known for their smooth typing experience, while HP offers reliable and durable options. If you love sleek and modern designs, check out Apple keyboards, and for budget-friendly picks, Xiaomi has great options.

Electronics Premier League: Deals on gaming accessories, up to 85% off

The Amazon Electronics Premier League brings you the best deals on gaming accessories with discounts of up to 85%! If you're a gamer looking to upgrade your setup, now is the perfect time to grab high-quality gear at unbeatable prices. Get huge savings on gaming mouse, keyboards, headphones, and controllers from top brands.

This sale has everything starting from a responsive mouse for precision gaming, a mechanical keyboard for faster keystrokes, immersive headphones for crystal-clear audio, or a reliable controller for smooth gameplay.

PC accessories deals on Amazon Electronics Sale: Up to 75% off

Grab top-quality stylus pens, keyboards, smart case covers, iPad tablet covers, and more at unbeatable prices. Perfect for work, study, or entertainment, these accessories add convenience and protection to your devices.

From responsive stylus pens for precise drawing to durable smart covers for extra safety, everything is available at huge discounts. The sale runs until March 26, 2025, so don’t miss out! Shop now on Amazon and grab the best deals before prices go up.

Amazon deals on laptop bags: Up to 70% off

The Amazon Electronics Premier League brings up to 70% off on laptop bags from top brands like Safari, HP, Lenovo, and more. This is the best time to grab a durable and stylish bag that keeps your laptop safe while travelling or commuting.

From sleek designs for professionals to sturdy backpacks for students, there’s a perfect option for every need. These bags offer padded compartments, water-resistant materials, and spacious storage for accessories. The sale is live until March 26, 2025, so don’t wait too long.

Deals on headsets and speakers during Amazon Electronics Premier League: Up to 80% off

The Amazon Electronics Premier League is live with up to 80% off on headsets and speakers! This is the perfect chance to grab high-quality wired and wireless headsets, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, and more at unbeatable prices.

Enjoy crystal-clear audio, deep bass, and immersive sound with top brands offering exciting discounts. Right from top quality gaming headsets to noise-canceling headphones for work, or a powerful speaker for parties, this sale has something for everyone.

Explore more deals on PC accessories on Amazon

Apart from the unbeatable deals on mouse, keyboards, headsets and more, you can explore the best PC accessories deals on Amazon and grab exciting discounts on laptop riser stands, modems, adapters, webcams, and other items. These essentials enhance productivity, improve comfort, and ensure seamless connectivity for work, gaming, or online meetings.

A laptop riser stand helps maintain the perfect posture, while a high-speed modem and reliable adapter ensure smooth internet access. Webcams with HD clarity make virtual meetings more professional. Find top-quality accessories at great prices before the sale ends.

Similar stories for you

External monitors for laptops in 2025 are essential for multi-monitor setup: 10 recommendations for you

Become a pro gamer with these high refresh rate gaming monitors: Top 10 options from LG, Acer, BenQ and more

Best gaming laptops in India in March 2025: Top 10 picks with high-end GPUs, fast refresh rates and superior performance

Best headphones with microphone: Check out the top 9 trustworthy options for gaming, work, and everyday use

GM G+ headphones review: Affordable and effective budget headphones

Amazon Electronics Premier League

  • What should I consider when buying a mouse?

    Look for features like DPI sensitivity, ergonomic design, wired or wireless connectivity, and additional buttons based on your usage needs.

  • Which keyboard is best for gaming?

    Mechanical keyboards with customizable RGB lighting, fast response time, and anti-ghosting keys are ideal for gaming.

  • Are wireless headsets better than wired ones?

    Wireless headsets offer freedom of movement, while wired ones provide lower latency and uninterrupted sound quality. Choose based on preference.

  • How do I choose a good laptop bag?

    Look for padded compartments, water-resistant materials, multiple storage pockets, and comfortable straps for better protection and convenience.

  • Are noise-canceling headsets worth it?

    Yes, active noise cancellation (ANC) blocks external noise, making them perfect for work, travel, and gaming.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

