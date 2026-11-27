OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 17 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R (HT) more By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less The Indian smartphone market is one of the most competitive and toughest ones to crack in the world. With companies squeezing features such as a multi-camera setup and an OLED display in the sub- ₹30,000 segment, buying a smartphone has become increasingly confusing. More confusing is the ₹50,000 smartphone segment that is a stepping stone to the premium devices. This segment sits comfortably between mid-budget and premium smartphones and offers the best of both worlds. This is exactly the space that the OnePlus Nord 6, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max and the iQOO 15R target.

However, each of these smartphones is targeted at different set of users. The OnePlus Nord 6, for instance, is targeted at performance enthusiasts and heavy users, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is better suited for battery-conscious buyers and multimedia enthusiasts and the iQOO 15R is designed for gamers and users who prioritise raw performance. That said, all of these three smartphones offer a specifications and feature-packed package, which makes picking any one of these three smartphones difficult. So, which one should you choose? Here's a deeper comparison between the three that will help you pick the right model for your needs.

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 17 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R: Top specifications compared

PARAMETER OnePlus Nord 6 Redmi Note 17 Pro Max iQOO 15R Display size 6.78-inch 6.83-inch 6.59-inch Display type AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED Screen refresh rate 165Hz 120Hz 130Hz Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Max RAM 12GB 12GB 12GB Max Storage 256GB 256GB 512GB Operating System OxygenOS 16 HyperOS OriginOS 6 Front cameras 32MP 32MP 32MP Rear cameras 50MP + 8MP 50MP + 8MP 50MP + 8MP Battery capacity 9,000mAh 10,000mAh 7,600mAh Charging 80W SUPERVOOC 100W HyperCharge 100W Connectivity Dual nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, USB 2.0 Type-C Dual nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C Dual nano-SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, QZSS, USB 2.0 Type-C Starting price ₹ 46,999 ₹ 52,999 ₹ 53,999

OnePlus Nord 6 vs Redmi Note 17 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R: Which one would I buy? Here's why I would pick each of these smartphones:

- I would buy the OnePlus Nord 6 for offering a combination of gaming, everyday performance, display quality and battery endurance.

- I would pick the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max for its big battery, a large AMOLED display and excellent endurance.

- I would pick the iQOO 15R for its powerful gaming-focused smartphone.