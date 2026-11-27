Cultural delight

Starting in 2009, the homegrown Repertwahr Festival is now in its 14th season and has become bigger, having been split across two venues. “The Theatre Festival, which is at the core of our philosophy, will be of five days and is returning to our original venue, UP Sangeet Natak Academy, where we have two shows each day with music in the interval. The four-day main fest will be at Janeshwar Mishra Park with music, comedy, talk shows, literature events, shopping and food delights. First time we have an international act by Japanese drum band Drum Tao,” says organiser Bhoopesh Rai.