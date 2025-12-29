I waited for the right moment and the Amazfit smartwatch prices just dropped
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 01:54 pm IST
I spotted attractive price drops on Amazfit smartwatches that combine fitness tracking, long battery life and smart features, making upgrades far more affordable right now.
Our Pick
Value for money
Classic design
Budget friendly
AI Coach
Rugged watch
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Value for moneyAmazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Classic designAmazfit GTR 3 Pro Smart Watch with BT Phone Calls, Blood Pressure Monitoring, 1.45 AMOLED Display, 24/7 Heart Rate Tracking, Alexa, GPS, WiFi, 12-Day Battery Life, 150 Sports Modes (Infinite Black) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97 AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, Black View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, 3.63 cm(1.43) HD Color Display, 60+ Sports Modes, Breathing Training, 50+ Watch Faces (Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Budget friendlyAmazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
AI CoachAmazfit Balance 46mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Body Composition, 14 Days Battery, Dual-Band GPS, BT Calling, VO2 Max, Aluminium Alloy Frame, Temperature Sensor, Train Smarter with AI Zepp Coach(Sunset Grey) View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Rugged watchAmazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Lava) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Amazfit Bip S Lite Smart Watch, 30 Days Battery Life, 150+ Watch Faces, Always-on Display, 30g Lightweight, 5 ATM Water Resistance, 8 Sports Modes (Sakura Pink) View Details
|
₹4,895.99
|
|
