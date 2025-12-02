Is rising pollution pushing you to buy an air purifier? Check these 5 things first

A rising number of people across India are turning to air purifiers as pollution spikes and indoor spaces become harder to manage. Many homes now rely on these machines to keep the air cleaner, especially when someone struggles with dust allergies or breathing issues. As more buyers look for reliable devices, understanding what to check before bringing one home becomes important. Samsung may introduce a wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 variant in 2026.

Here are five key factors to keep in mind before bringing one home.

1. Check for a HEPA filter

A HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter remains the most important part of an air purifier. It traps tiny particles around 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen and certain microbes. Many devices come with basic filters, but you should confirm whether the model is HEPA-certified. This helps ensure that the purifier can remove fine pollutants that affect daily breathing.

2. Look for odour control

Some air purifiers can also remove odours, a feature often overlooked. These models usually rely on carbon filters that absorb smells from cooking, smoke or damp corners. If you want this function, remember that carbon filters generally cost more. However, they help maintain fresh indoor air and can be useful in compact or enclosed spaces.

3. Check for an air quality sensor

Built-in air quality sensors allow the purifier to respond to sudden changes indoors. Traditional machines run at a steady speed and cannot detect smoke from the kitchen, pollution entering through windows or dust stirred up during cleaning. A sensor gives the purifier the ability to adjust automatically and maintain consistent air quality.

4. Evaluate fan noise levels

Air purifiers deliver the best results when they run for long hours. This makes noise levels an important factor, especially at night or during work hours. Manufacturers publish noise ratings, but the sound can vary in real use. Testing a few models at a store helps you choose a device that works quietly while still filtering effectively.

5. Check for a filter life indicator

Filters wear out over time and lose efficiency as dust builds up. A filter life indicator helps you track when it needs replacement by checking the airflow and pressure inside the device. Replacing filters on time ensures the purifier works as intended. Ignoring this step reduces its impact and may only push air around without cleaning it.