Last few hours of Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Up to 73% discount on smart TVs from Samsung, Sony, One Plus and more

Last few hours to go! Today marks the final opportunity to seize incredible deals on Smart TVs from leading brands like Redmi, Samsung, Sony and One Plus among others on Amazon Summer Sale 2024. With discounts of up to 73%, this is the perfect chance to fulfil your dream of owning a high-quality television while enjoying maximum savings. Whether you're looking for advanced features, stunning visuals, or immersive entertainment experiences, our top recommendations guarantee exceptional value for your money. Don't miss out on this last chance to upgrade your home entertainment system as the Amazon Sale 2024 concludes today. Don't miss out! Check out the last few hours deals on Amazon Summer Sale 2024 now.

Amazon Sale 2024: Check out the hottest deals on smart TVs before the sale ends tonight

1. MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

Enjoy immersive entertainment with the MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV. Featuring Android TV 11, PatchWall, and IMDb Integration, it offers a wide range of streaming options. With Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, experience superior sound quality. Hurry, grab it now at a discount of 39% with a comprehensive 1-year warranty.

2. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Experience breathtaking visuals with the Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV. Boasting 4K Dolby Vision and HDR 10, it offers vibrant colours and crystal-clear clarity. With Google TV and Chromecast built-in, enjoy seamless streaming, while Dolby Audio and DTS:X deliver immersive sound.

3. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV

The Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV features 4K Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and a wide colour gamut to deliver vibrant visuals. Enjoy seamless streaming with Google TV and Chromecast built-in, accompanied by Dolby Audio and DTS:X for immersive sound. Benefit from the 1-year warranty on the product and 2 years on the panel.

4. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Get the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74L at a whooping 44% discount during the Amazon Sale 2024. Boasting 4K resolution, enjoy lifelike visuals with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a wide viewing angle. Connect seamlessly with 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. With Google TV and Chromecast, stream your favourite content effortlessly.

5. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Check out the OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. Enjoy clear 4K visuals, a smooth 60 Hz refresh rate, and easy connectivity with HDMI, USB ports, and Wi-Fi. Hear crisp audio with Dolby technology. With Android TV, access your favourite apps. Plus, it comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

6. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers crystal-clear visuals. You can enjoy lifelike images with its Crystal Processor 4K and HDR support. It allows you to seamlessly connect external devices via 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. Plus, enjoy smart features like Bixby voice control and a built-in web browser.

7. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the Acer AR40GR2841FDFL 40-inch Full HD Smart LED Google TV now available at 43% discount during the Amazon Sale 2024. Featuring Google TV and 1.5GB RAM with 16GB storage, it offers seamless streaming. Enjoy rich, immersive sound with 30W high-fidelity speakers and Dolby Audio. Connect effortlessly with Dual Band Wi-Fi and 2-way Bluetooth. Benefit from content recommendations, Google Assistant, and a voice-enabled smart remote.

8. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50E7K (Black)

Treat yourself and your family with superior entertainment with the Hisense 50E7K 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV. Enjoy stunning visuals with Quantum Dot Colour and MEMC technology. Benefit from Dolby Atmos for its remarkable sound quality. Connect effortlessly with Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI ports. Enjoy a bezel-less floating display design and a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

9. TCL 189.5 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Bring home this amazing TCL 75P635 75-inch Bezel-Less 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at a grand 73% discount from Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Enjoy lifelike visuals with HDR 10 and Dolby Audio for exceptional sound quality. Connect seamlessly with Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI ports. Explore a vast library of content with pre-installed apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

10. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV is specially designed to deliver immersive entertainment at your fingertips. Enjoy the convenience of Fire TV built-in and the Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa. Seamlessly switch between DTH TV channels and OTT apps with live TV integration. It gets connected effortlessly with Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, and more.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.