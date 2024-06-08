Mega TV Days: Top 8 picks for smart TVs under 50,000 on Amazon with discounts of up to 45%

Upgrade your viewing experience with Amazon's Mega TV Days, featuring top-notch smart TVs priced under ₹50,000, with discounts reaching up to 45%. This sale presents a prime opportunity to enhance your home entertainment setup without breaking the bank. Mega TV Days: Find top-rated televisions at great deals and discounts on Amazon. (Pexels)

Whether you're looking to replace your current TV or add a second one for a guest room or your kids' bedroom, now is the time to seize the deal. With the variety of options available, ranging from renowned brands to cutting-edge features, you can find the perfect TV to suit your needs and preferences.

Don't miss out on this chance to elevate your entertainment hub while enjoying substantial savings. Dive into the sale today and discover the ideal smart TV to transform your viewing experience. Shop at the Mega TV Days on Amazon from June 6, 2024 till June 16, 2024.

The Mi 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN is a powerhouse of entertainment, boasting a crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision technology that brings every scene to life with stunning detail and vibrant colours. With a 60Hz refresh rate, fast-paced action remains smooth and captivating. Its connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI and USB ports, ensure easy access to your favourite content. Featuring Google TV built-in, you have a vast array of entertainment options at your fingertips, while Dolby Audio and DTS-X deliver immersive sound quality. During Mega TV Days on Amazon, take advantage of combined delivery and installation services for a hassle-free setup experience.

Specifications of Mi 55-inch 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN

Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 60 Hertz

Sound quality: Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Special features: Google TV, Chromecast built-in

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning picture quality Wall mount bracket may be chargeable Immersive sound experience Limited warranty coverage

2. Samsung 55 inches D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL in black offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and Crystal Processor 4K technology. Enjoy smooth motion and enhanced picture quality with its 50Hz refresh rate and features like UHD Dimming and Mega Contrast. With three HDMI ports and built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity, you can seamlessly connect external devices and stream your favourite content. Plus, the TV's smart features, including Bixby voice assistant and web browser, add convenience to your entertainment experience. During Mega TV Days on Amazon, avail great deals on this Samsung TV for an unmatched viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 55 inches Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 50 Hertz

Sound quality: 20W output, Q-Symphony speakers

Special features: Crystal Processor 4K, Motion Xcelerator

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 4K resolution Limited refresh rate (50Hz) Smart features for convenience More expensive than other brands

3. LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC in Dark Iron Gray delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Its WebOS 23 with user profiles ensures easy navigation, while features like Filmmaker Mode, HDR 10, and HLG enhance picture quality for an immersive viewing experience. With Game Optimizer, ALLM, and HGIG Mode, gamers can enjoy optimized settings for a smooth gaming experience. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ports, allowing you to easily connect external devices. Plus, with AI Sound and Bluetooth Surround Ready, enjoy rich audio quality. During Mega TV Days on Amazon, grab this LG TV at a great discount.

Specifications of LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh rate: 60 hertz

Sound quality: 20 Watts output, AI Sound (Virtual Surround 5.1)

Special features: WebOS Smart TV, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4K Ultra HD resolution Less warranty than other brands Smart features for convenience Accessories might be chargeable

4. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN in black is a powerhouse of entertainment, featuring Fire TV built-in and a Redmi voice remote with Alexa for seamless control and access to your favourite content. With Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and over 12,000 apps from the Fire TV Appstore, you'll never run out of things to watch. Plus, with picture-in-picture mode and display mirroring via Apple Airplay 2 & Miracast, you can multitask and stream content from your other devices with ease. The metal bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to any room. During Mega TV Days on Amazon, enjoy combined delivery and installation services for a hassle-free setup experience.

Specifications of Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 60 Hertz

Sound quality: 24 Watts output, Dolby Audio

Special features: Fire TV built-in, Picture-in-Picture mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fire TV built-in Limited warranty coverage Alexa Voice Remote Other brands might have better offers

5. Hisense 55 inches Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO in dark grey is a true powerhouse of entertainment, featuring a 240Hz high refresh rate panel and Hi View engine for stunning picture quality and smooth motion. With powerful 40-watt output 2.1 channel speakers and Dolby Atmos, immerse yourself in a cinematic audio experience. Its smart features include auto low latency mode for VRR, light sensing, and free sync premium for enhanced gaming performance. With a sleek bezel-less floating display design and support for Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, every scene comes to life with vibrant colours and incredible detail. During Mega TV Days on Amazon, enjoy free open box inspection and grab this Hisense TV at an unbeatable price.

Specifications of Hisense 55 inches Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh rate: 240 High Refresh Rate

Sound quality: 49 Watts Output 2.1 Channel speakers with Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos

Special features: Hi View Engine, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR, Light Sensing, FreeSync Premium

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 240Hz High Refresh Rate Sound output might not be as good as some other options Dolby Atmos Limited warranty coverage

6. Vu 55 inches The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

The Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED in grey is a top-of-the-line entertainment hub with its AI PQ engine and dynamic backlight control, delivering stunning visuals and enhanced contrast. Its Glo AI processor with ample storage ensures smooth performance while navigating through Google TV and the Google Play Store. With a built-in Chromecast and a hands-free mic, you can easily stream your favourite content and control your TV with just your voice. The included DJ sound with Dolby Atmos and a built-in subwoofer provides an immersive audio experience. The bezel-less design adds elegance to any room. During Mega TV days on Amazon, enjoy combined delivery and installation services for a seamless setup experience.

Specifications of Vu 55 inches The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Refresh rate: 60 hertz

Sound quality: 104 Watt DJ Sound, Dolby Atmos

Special features: AI PQ Engine, Dynamic Backlight Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid AI PQ Engine Limited warranty coverage Dolby Atmos Accessories might be chargeable

7. Toshiba 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV brings your viewing experience to new heights with its Quantum Dot Technology and HDR 10+ decoding for vibrant colours and stunning contrast. Its 4K upscaling and AI PQ ensure exceptional picture quality, while Dolby Atmos and Dolby MS12 Sound Processing deliver immersive audio. With features like Game Mode Plus and Auto Low Latency Mode, gamers can enjoy smooth and responsive gameplay. The bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance to any room, while built-in Vidaa Voice Control and Amazon Alexa make controlling your TV effortless. During Mega TV days on Amazon, enjoy free open box inspection and grab this Toshiba TV for an unbeatable viewing experience.

Specifications of Toshiba 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Screen resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh rate: 60 hertz

Sound quality: 24 Watts Audio Output, Dolby Atmos

Special features: Quantum Dot Technology, AI Picture Quality

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quantum Dot Technology Limited warranty coverage Dolby Atmos More expensive than some other brands

8. Acer 32 inches Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL in black combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features for an exceptional entertainment experience. With Google TV and a Quad Core Processor, accessing your favourite content is effortless. The 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio ensure immersive sound quality, while the Blue Light Reduction feature reduces eye strain during extended viewing sessions. Its Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine and HDR10 support deliver stunning picture quality with vibrant colours and enhanced contrast. With dual-band Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity, streaming content from your devices is seamless. During Mega TV days on Amazon, enjoy combined delivery and installation services for a hassle-free setup experience.

Specifications of Acer 2 inches Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

Screen resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh rate: 60 Hertz

Sound quality: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Special features: Google TV, Blue Light Reduction

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Google TV Limited warranty coverage Dolby Audio No mention of included accessories

Top 3 features of the best televisions at the Mega TV Days on Amazon:

Best TVs At The Mega TV Days Warranty Display Technology Special Features Mi 138 cm (55 inches) X 4K Dolby Vision Series Smart Google TV L55M8-A2IN 1 Year Warranty on Product and 2 Years Warranty on Panel LED PatchWall, Google TV, Chromecast built-in, Dolby Atmos Pass-through, MEMC Engine Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL 1 Year Standard Warranty + 1 Year additional warranty on Panel UHD Crystal Processor 4K, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, 20W Output- 2CH LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR7500PSC 1-year warranty LED WebOS 23 with User Profiles, Game Optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode, 20 Watts Output, AI Sound Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN 1-year comprehensive warranty LED Fire TV Built-In, Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa, Prime Video, Netflix, Dolby Audio Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO 2-year warranty QLED Hi View Engine, 240Hz HRR panel, 40 Watts Output 2.1 Channel speakers, FreeSync Premium Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV 55GloLED 1-year warranty LED Glo AI Processor, Google TV, Chromecast Built-in, Handsfree Mic, Dolby Atmos, HDR10, Dolby Vision IQ Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 2-year comprehensive warranty QLED Vidaa TV, Built-in Vidaa Voice Control, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR, Quantum Dot Technology, HDR 10+ Decoding Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL 1-year comprehensive warranty LED Google TV, 30W High Fidelity Speakers, Blue Light Reduction, Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine, Wide Colour Gamut

Best value for money television at the Mega TV Days on Amazon:

The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN in black offers exceptional value for money with its impressive features and affordability. With Fire TV built-in, access to a wide range of streaming apps, and a Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa, you get the latest entertainment at your fingertips. The 4K HDR display ensures stunning picture quality, while the 24 Watts output Dolby Audio provides immersive sound. Plus, with features like Picture-in-Picture mode and display mirroring via Apple Airplay 2 & Miracast, you can multitask and stream content from your other devices with ease.

Best overall televisions at the Mega TV Days on Amazon:

The Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO in Dark Grey stands out as the best overall product with its exceptional features and performance. With a 240Hz High Refresh Rate panel, Hi-View Engine, and powerful 40 Watts Output 2.1 Channel speakers with a subwoofer, it delivers an immersive viewing and audio experience. Its smart features like FreeSync Premium, Light Sensing, and Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR enhance gaming performance. The sleek bezel-less design adds elegance to any room, making it a perfect choice for discerning consumers.

How to pick the best televisions at the Mega TV Days on Amazon?

Research Features: Evaluate televisions based on features such as resolution (HD, Full HD, 4K), display technology (LED, QLED, OLED), refresh rate, smart capabilities, and special features like HDR support, Dolby Atmos, or voice control.

Consider size and space: Determine the ideal screen size based on your room dimensions and viewing distance. A larger screen may provide a more immersive experience, but it should be proportionate to the room size for optimal viewing comfort.

Compare prices and deals: During Mega TV Days on Amazon, explore various deals and discounts offered on different television models. Compare prices, taking into account factors like warranty, installation services, and additional perks like free open-box inspection or bundled accessories.

Read reviews and ratings: Take advantage of customer reviews and ratings to gauge the performance, reliability, and user experience of each television model. Look for insights on picture quality, sound performance, durability, and overall satisfaction.

Check return policies: Ensure that the selected television comes with a satisfactory return policy in case of any issues or dissatisfaction post-purchase. Review the terms and conditions regarding returns, exchanges, and warranties to make an informed decision and enjoy peace of mind with your purchase.

The best televisions at the Mega TV Days on Amazon(June 6th-16th): FAQs

What are the standout features of televisions available during the Mega TV Days on Amazon?

Discover televisions with cutting-edge features like 4K resolution, HDR support, smart capabilities, immersive sound systems, and advanced display technologies like QLED and OLED.

Are there any exclusive launches or limited-time offers during the Mega TV Days on Amazon (June 6-16)?

Stay updated on exclusive product launches, limited-time deals, special discounts, cashback offers, and financing options available only during the Mega TV Days event on Amazon.

How can I ensure compatibility with my home entertainment setup while purchasing a television during the Mega TV Days on Amazon?

Check compatibility with existing devices such as set-top boxes, gaming consoles, sound systems, and streaming devices by reviewing connectivity options like HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi available on each television model.

What after-sales services and warranties are offered with televisions purchased during the Mega TV Days on Amazon?

Explore the warranty period, return policies, installation services, and additional benefits such as free open box inspection provided by Amazon or the respective brands to ensure a hassle-free purchase experience.

