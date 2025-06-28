Nothing to expand customer service in India with Phone 3 launch- Details

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing, is rapidly increasing ties with India to manufacture its gadgets locally in the country. The company also announced that it will manufacture the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 at its Chennai facility in India. Over the years, the brand has built a strong presence and is now expanding its operations in India to cater to customer needs and after-sales service. Nothing co-founder Akis Evangalidis recently visited the company's exclusive service centre in Bangalore, and shared how the team is bringing timely resolution and support to its loyal customers. Furthermore, he also expressed plans to expand customer service in India. Nothing to expand its customer service reach and support by 10% across the country.(Akis Evangelidis/X)

Also read: AR in retail: How Augmented Reality is transforming shopping experiences

Nothing customer support and service centres

In a detailed X (formerly Twitter) post, Akis Evangalidis highlighted how catering for the Indian audience is highly valuable for the company. He further talked about its exclusive service centres that are bringing speedy resolution to customer problems. Akis said, “98% of issues resolved in under 2 hours, with 97%+ customer satisfaction.”

It was also revealed that India now has more than 330 service centres that also include the exclusive centres in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Apart from these centres, Nothing also has more than 20 priority desks for customer support. “We’ve been doubling down on customer care, and while the numbers start to look good, we’re not resting on our laurels,” Akis said in the post.

Also read: AI agents in corporate America: How autonomous AI is changing Fortune 500 operations

Now, with the launch of the Nothing Phone 3 model, the company is planning to expand its reach and support by 10% across the country. This will help bring greater customer support and faster resolutions. Additionally, by the end of the year, the company will be bringing 10 more priority desks. This could be a huge move for a new brand like Nothing to cater to such a huge user base.

Now, we await the launch of Nothing Phone 3, which will officially take place on July 1. The smartphone is also confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, which is said to bring a major performance boost to the smartphone.