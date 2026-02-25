Noticed a massive price drop on Toshiba, TCL & Hisense TVs—Top 25 smart TV deals you can't miss | Up to 65% off
TV prices have dropped across Toshiba, TCL, and Hisense. From 4K to QLED models, these top deals offer solid features at much lower prices for home upgrades.
Our Picks
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black)View Details
₹34,990
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65C61B (Black)View Details
₹54,990
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 75T8CView Details
₹74,990
TCL 126 cm (50 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less, FHD Smart QLED Google TV 50S5KView Details
₹26,990
TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5CView Details
₹17,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you’ve been tracking TV prices for a while, this is one of those moments that actually makes upgrading feel reasonable. Toshiba, TCL, and Hisense smart TVs are currently available at noticeably lower prices, with discounts across different screen sizes and display types. Whether you’re looking for a simple TV for daily streaming or a bigger 4K or QLED screen for movies and sports, there are solid options right now.
Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.
What stands out here is the mix of trusted brands and meaningful price cuts, not just limited models. Many of these TVs offer good picture quality, smart features, and reliable performance at prices that don’t come around too often. To make things easier, we’ve picked 25 smart TV deals that genuinely offer value, so you can compare and choose without spending hours browsing.
TCL TVs at up to 70% off on Amazon deals
If you’ve been eyeing a bigger or better TV, TCL’s current deals are honestly tempting. With discounts going up to 70%, many of their 4K and QLED TVs are now priced much lower than usual. You still get things people actually care about—sharp picture quality, Dolby Audio, smooth performance for streaming, and smart TV platforms that are easy to use. There are good options for both small rooms and large living spaces, making this a great time to upgrade without overspending.
Hisense TVs at up to a minimum 30% discount on Amazon
If you want a TV that feels premium without the premium price, Hisense deals are worth a look right now. With minimum 30% discounts, several 4K and QLED models have become much more affordable. These TVs are known for their bright panels, good contrast, and solid audio output. Many models also support popular streaming apps and voice control, making them a smart pick for everyday viewing, binge sessions, and weekend movie nights.
Toshiba TVs at up to 60% off on Amazon
Toshiba TVs are a good pick if you want reliable performance without too many complications. With discounts going up to 60%, several smart TV models are now much easier on the pocket. You get crisp 4K picture quality, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support on select models, and smooth performance for everyday streaming. Whether it’s for regular TV shows, movies, or sports, these deals make Toshiba TVs feel like a solid, value-for-money upgrade right now.
Acer smart TVs at up to 50% discount
If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smart TV that still covers the basics well, Acer’s current discounts are worth checking out. With price cuts going up to 50%, many models now offer 4K resolution, Android TV support, and built-in Chromecast at much lower prices. Picture quality is decent for everyday viewing, and the interface feels simple and familiar. For casual streaming, news, and weekend movies, these Acer smart TVs offer good value without stretching your budget.
Xiaomi TVs at up to 45% off on Amazon
Xiaomi TVs are known for giving you a lot of features for the price, and with up to 45% off right now, they look even better. These smart TVs often bring bright displays, smooth Android TV experience, and built-in Chromecast — perfect for streaming your favorite shows. Some models also include Dolby support and decent sound quality. If you want a feature-rich TV that doesn’t feel too heavy on the wallet, these deals make Xiaomi worth considering.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
