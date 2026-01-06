One man, 20 firms and 180 crore: How Police uncovered a hidden cyber money scam trail

Delhi Police have uncovered a cyber-fraud network that moved money through a group of firms and bank accounts to route funds taken from online scam victims. Officers arrested two men accused of managing the flow of money linked to fraud cases worth about Rs. 180 crore, an official said on Friday. Delhi Police have uncovered a cyber fraud network that moved large sums through multiple firms.(Pixaby)

Police traced the case during a drive called Operation Cy-Hawk, which focuses on tracking organised cybercrime. Teams reviewed complaints filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and flagged several accounts that received repeated transfers linked to fraud.

Fraud Trail Flagged through Bank Accounts

One such account, held with a bank in New Delhi district, drew attention after it received funds from multiple victims. Records showed the account belonged to a director of a limited company with an address on Barakhamba Road in Connaught Place. Police found that the account was used to receive and pass on money taken through online scams.

After a complaint, police registered a case on November 19 last year and began tracking those behind the transactions. During the inquiry, officers found that the account stood in the name of Rajesh Khanna, who had been appointed as a director of the firm. Khanna later told police that he had set up the company and opened the account on the instructions of two associates, Sushil Chawla and Rajesh Kumar Sharma. He said they handled the movement of funds.

Network of Firms Used to Route Money

Khanna also told investigators that the two men helped set up at least 20 other firms to move money from cyber frauds. Police examined the accounts linked to these firms and found that funds passed through several accounts before reaching the final handlers.

Police linked 176 cyber-fraud complaints to these accounts. The total value of the transactions stood at about Rs. 180 crore. Victims came from several states, which showed the reach of the network.

During the investigation, police learned that Khanna had died at a hotel in Noida. Chawla and Sharma had earlier joined the inquiry but did not respond to questions and ignored notices. Police recovered messages from their phones that showed they controlled the accounts linked to the firms.

Based on digital records and money trails, police said Khanna acted as a front for the two men. During questioning, the arrested men said they worked for a person named Pawan Ruia, who has links to similar cases in West Bengal.

Police arrested Sushil Chawla, 58, from Greater Noida, and Rajesh Kumar, 39, from Gurugram. Officers seized two mobile phones and a laptop. A court sent the accused to police custody for further investigation.