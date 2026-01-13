Oppo Reno 15 series 5G and Pad 5 go on sale in India today: Check price, sale offers and more

Oppo has started the sale of its latest camera- centric flagship, Reno 15 Series 5G smartphones in India from today, January 13, at 12 pm IST. The company introduced the lineup on January 8 along with the Oppo Pad 5. Buyers can now purchase all the announced products through online platforms and offline stores across the country. Oppo has also announced several purchase benefits for early buyers. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G, Pad 5, and Enco Buds are now available for sale in India. (HT Tech)

The latest Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G includes three phones: the Oppo Reno 15 5G, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G. Oppo has rolled out bank-linked offers, exchange support, and EMI options for all three models.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Air to get huge price cuts during Amazon Republic Day Sale

Oppo Reno 15 Series: Price and Sale Offers

The Oppo Reno 15 5G starts at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 48,999. Meanwhile, the top variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 53,999.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 67,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G starts at Rs. 59,999 with the same memory and storage configuration.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 release date tipped online: Here’s what you need to know

Oppo is offering up to 10 percent cashback on purchases made using credit cards from partner banks and supported UPI payments. Buyers can also choose no-cost EMI plans with repayment periods of up to 15 months. Oppo has added an exchange benefit of Rs. 2,000 for customers who trade in an older phone while purchasing any Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G model.

Along with pricing benefits, Oppo is offering 180 days of screen damage protection and a one-year warranty extension at no added cost. Buyers will also receive a coupon offering a 50 per cent discount on the Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+. Interested customers can buy the Reno 15 Series 5G through Flipkart, Amazon, the Oppo India online store, and retail outlets.

Also read: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026: These iQOO devices will get huge price cuts

Oppo has also started sales for the Oppo Pad 5. The tablet is priced at Rs. 26,999 for the Wi-Fi version and Rs. 32,999 for the Wi-Fi and 5G version. Oppo sells the tablet in one configuration with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ are priced at Rs. 2,099. Buyers can purchase the earbuds through the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and retail stores across India.