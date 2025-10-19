Realme GT 8 Pro battery size and other key features officially confirmed ahead of launch

Realme is set to unveil the Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro on October 21 in China. In the days leading up to the launch, the company has been steadily revealing details about the upcoming smartphones. The latest teaser poster confirms the GT 8 Pro’s battery capacity and charging features, offering a clear picture of what users can expect during the official launch. The Realme GT 8 Pro 5G mobile phone is set to launch on October 21 in China.(Realme)

Realme GT 8 Pro: Battery and Key Specifications (Confirmed)

The Realme GT 8 Pro will come with a 7,000mAh battery, a significant increase from last year’s GT 7 Pro, which featured a 6,500mAh cell. Both devices support 120W wired charging, but the GT 8 Pro adds 50W wireless charging and bypass charging support, which marks a notable upgrade in convenience. Realme claims the device can reach 50 percent charge in just 15 minutes using the 120W wired charger. Despite housing a larger battery, the Realme GT 8 Pro is slimmer than its predecessor, measuring 8.20mm compared to the GT 7 Pro’s 8.5mm.

Furthermore, the Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch flat OLED panel with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Users will access the device through an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The device will run Realme UI 7 based on Android 16.

Photography is another focus for Realme. The Realme GT 8 Pro will house a Ricoh-certified 1/1.56-inch 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 200MP sensor, likely using Samsung’s HP5 technology. The phone will support 4K video recording at 120fps with Dolby Vision. Its camera module will be swappable, letting users choose between square, round, or robot-style layouts.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by the R1 chip for improved graphics. Memory options are expected to reach up to 16GB of RAM with 1TB of storage. The device is projected to weigh between 209 and 214 grams, combining performance, battery capacity, and advanced camera features in a compact package.