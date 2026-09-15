Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max arrive in India with Snapdragon chipset, Android 16: Check price, specs

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 17 Pro series smartphones in India today. This series includes two smartphones -- the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. These smartphones come with an AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon Series 6 chipset, Android 16 and a big battery life. It is worth mentioning that the Redmi Note 17 Pro and the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max join the Redmi Note 17, which arrived in India last month. Before the newly launched Redmi Note 17 Pro series goes on sale in India, let's take a look at their detailed specifications and India pricing. The Redmi Note 17 Pro series includes the Redmi Note 17 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Pro Max. (Xiaomi) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Redmi Note 17 Pro Max features and specifications The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K Super Sunlight flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2772 x 1280 pixels, 3,500 nits of peak brightness, an in-display fingerprint sensor and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset that is coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage space. It runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 with Android 16.

Coming to the camera, this smartphone features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. For connectivity, it has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0 and 5G and for audio it has a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is backed by a massive 10,000mAh battery with support for 100W HyperCharge, and 27W wired reverse charging technology. It ships with a 100W charger in the box.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max comes in Stealth Black, Match Green and Secret Sunrise colour variants and it gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection along with IP66, IP68 and IP69 protection.

Redmi Note 17 Pro features and specifications The Redmi Note 17 Pro also comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K Super Sunlight flat AMOLED display. However, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. It runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 with Android 16.

This device also features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie camera. The Redmi Note 17 Pro is backed by a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W HyperCharge, and 22.5W wired reverse charging technology. It ships with a 100W charger in the box.

The Redmi Note 17 Pro comes in Stealth Black, Cloud Blue and Purple Vibe colour variants and it also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection along with IP66, IP68 and IP69 protection.

Redmi Note 17 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India price and sale The Redmi Note 17 Pro comes in two variants in India. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at ₹36,999, wile the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at ₹39,999. The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max also comes in two variants. The 8GB + 256GB is priced at ₹49,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs ₹55,999.

As a part of the launch offer, Xiaomi is giving an instant discount of ₹5,000 on ransactions with SBI Card, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank, or 10% cashback of up to ₹5,000 through eligible HDB Financial Services affordability options. In addition to this, buyers will also get three months of YouTube Premium Lite, six months of Google One with 200GB cloud storage and a ₹200 OTT pass for eligible Jio users, which offers access to 16 premium apps, along with 18 months of Google Gemini Pro benefits worth ₹35,100.

As far as the availability is concerned, the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G will be available for purchase in India starting September 17, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max 5G will go on sale starting September 23. Both the devices will be available for purchase on mi.com, Amazon.in and Xiaomi Retail.