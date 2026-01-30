Skip the coaching apps: Here’s how to use Google Gemini to test, learn, and prep for JEE

Google’s Gemini AI now offers more than instant answers. Students preparing for JEE can use it as a test platform, performance tracker, and personalised study planner. With the right approach, Gemini can help structure preparation without replacing hard work. Google Gemini can now help JEE students take tests, track performance, and plan study effectively. (AP)

Start with a Full Mock Test Instead of asking individual questions, begin with a full-length JEE mock test in Gemini. The platform provides tests based on content from trusted sources like Physics Wallah and Careers360, closely following the actual exam pattern. Taking a complete paper helps you experience the pressure of a real exam and identify weak areas.

Prompt: “Give me a full-length JEE Main mock test.”

Analyse Performance Systematically After completing the test, Gemini gives instant feedback. It highlights topics where you perform well and areas that need improvement. This replaces manual analysis and guesswork, providing clear guidance on what to focus on next.

Prompt: “Analyse my JEE mock test performance and tell me my weak and strong topics.”

Understand Mistakes, Don’t Just Check Answers Gemini can explain why an answer is wrong, what concept it tests, and how similar questions can appear in JEE. This turns mistakes into learning opportunities and helps recognise patterns in questions.

Prompts: “Explain why this answer is correct in simple terms.” “Show me an easier way to solve this question.”

Create a Personalised Study Plan Use Gemini to design a study plan around weak areas. Instead of a generic timetable, you can focus on concepts that appear frequently and topics where small improvements can raise scores.

Prompts: “Create a JEE study plan based on my weak topics and time left before the exam.” “Adjust the plan to focus more on Physics and Maths.”

Organise and Revise Notes With Google’s Canvas and NotebookLM, students can convert notes into structured guides, quizzes, and flashcards, even in multiple Indian languages. This helps during revision, which may make study sessions more efficient.

Prompts: “Turn this chapter into flashcards.” “Summarise this topic in simple points.” “Explain this concept in Hindi.”