TechSparks 2026: India’s tech ecosystem comes together in Bengaluru to explore what’s next

Some of India's leading names in technology, entrepreneurship, investment and policymaking will gather in Bengaluru for TechSparks 2026, YourStory’s flagship startup and technology summit, from October 13–15. Under the theme ‘The New Tech Order’, the three-day event will examine how artificial intelligence, deeptech, and digital infrastructure are changing businesses and economies, India's place in the global technology landscape, and what it will take to build the next generation of globally competitive companies. The summit brings together policymakers, founders, and technology leaders to discuss digital governance, innovation, and India's technology economy.

Now in its 17th year, TechSparks has grown from a single stage into an established platform for discussions on entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology. The summit brings together founders, investors, policymakers, technology leaders, developers, researchers, and creators to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and connect with others across the startup ecosystem.

AI is making it easier to build products and businesses, while advances in semiconductors, robotics, digital infrastructure, and deeptech are opening up opportunities across industries. TechSparks 2026 will examine how Indian businesses can respond to these changes, develop their own technological capabilities, and compete in global markets.

TechSparks 2026 is presented by Meta, powered by PhonePe, and co-presented by Google Cloud, WOL3D, and Hostinger. HT Tech is the exclusive media partner for the summit, and will bring the conversations and developments to a wider audience of technology enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and the startup ecosystem.

Policymakers, founders, and tech leaders on the stage The speaker lineup includes Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home, IT, BT & E-Governance, Government of Karnataka; and Shri Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for Greater Bengaluru Development, Government of Karnataka. They will discuss technology policy, digital governance, innovation, and the infrastructure needed to support Bengaluru’s growing technology economy.

Among the entrepreneurs and technology leaders participating are Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist and Co-founder, Zoho Corp; Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe; Dr Pramod Varma, Co-founder and Chief Architect, Networks for Humanity; Rahul Chari, Founder and CPTO, PhonePe; and Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO, BRND.ME.

The summit will also feature Mohit Bhatnagar, Managing Director, Peak XV; Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO, Angel One; Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO, Startup Policy Forum; Ankit Maheshwari, Founder and CTO, Innovaccer; Kalavathi G V, Executive Director and Head of the Global Development Center, Siemens Healthineers; and Hareesh Chandrasekar, CEO and Co-founder, Agnit Semiconductors.

The speakers represent sectors including fintech, healthcare, consumer technology, mobility, manufacturing, semiconductors, defence, enterprise technology, and venture capital.

Three days of discussions and practical learning The TechSparks 2026 agenda includes keynote addresses, fireside chats, panel discussions, workshops, product demonstrations, masterclasses, and interactive sessions.

Opening the event is Shri Priyank Kharge on Karnataka’s approach to technology, investment, digital governance and cybersecurity. Sridhar Vembu will speak about technological independence and the need for India to develop its own capabilities, while a discussion featuring Krishna Byre Gowda will examine Bengaluru’s infrastructure and governance challenges.

Other sessions will cover India's next competitive advantage in technology, its role as a global research and development hub, the future of enterprise software, AI adoption and technologies that could drive the next phase of industrial growth.

The programme will also look at electric mobility, including charging infrastructure, battery economics and the development of a sustainable EV ecosystem. Discussions on semiconductors, intelligent machines and precision manufacturing will examine how India can strengthen its position in these emerging industries.

Alongside the main-stage discussions, founders, developers and business leaders will have opportunities to engage with emerging technologies and the people developing them.

From emerging startups to hands-on AI experiences A key highlight will be the return of Tech30, YourStory's annual selection of 30 promising early-stage technology startups. This year's programme, themed ‘Builders of the New Order’, will recognise founders developing products and solutions across frontier technologies and emerging sectors. Over the years, Tech30 has featured more than 500 startups, several of which have gone on to become category leaders and unicorns.

TechSparks 2026 will also introduce VibeCode30, a programme recognising a new generation of AI-native builders and showing how AI tools are changing the way technology products are created.

The summit's LiveSparks experiential showcase will feature live demonstrations of AI, robotics, creator tools, and deeptech, giving participants a chance to engage with these technologies.

ActionLabs will offer expert-led, hands-on sessions to help participants use AI to solve practical problems. Masterclasses will provide tools, frameworks and insights from professionals working with emerging technologies.

Together, these programmes will give participants opportunities for practical learning, product discovery, and collaboration beyond the main-stage sessions.

A platform for India’s startup ecosystem Since its inception, TechSparks has tracked the growth of India's startup ecosystem, from the early rise of consumer internet businesses and SaaS companies to the expansion of AI and deeptech.

Previous editions have featured leading figures from government, business, science and entrepreneurship, including Piyush Goyal, Amitabh Kant, S. Somanath, Nithin Kamath, Ronnie Screwvala, and Alakh Pandey.

For entrepreneurs, the summit offers opportunities to meet investors, technology leaders and potential collaborators. Enterprises and developers can learn about emerging technologies and their practical applications, while policymakers and industry leaders will discuss the regulatory, economic, and infrastructure issues affecting India's next phase of innovation.

As technology changes how companies are built, financed, and scaled, TechSparks 2026 will bring together people from across the ecosystem to discuss the opportunities and challenges ahead.