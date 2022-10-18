This 5G smartphone is available at 9,000 discount for a limited time

If you wish to celebrate Diwali with a new smartphone, Amazon India has a fantastic deal for you. Under this special offer, you can buy iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone with a savings of ₹9,000 after discount and bank offers.

The original price of the smartphone is ₹34,999. In the sale, its price has come down by ₹7,000 to ₹27,999. If you pay through CITI, ICICI, Kotak Bank or Rupay Card, then you will also get a flat discount of Rs. 2,000. You can get an additional benefit of up to ₹12,200 by buying the iQOO Neo 6 5G smartphone in the exchange offer. This offer is only for 5 days.

Features and Specifications

On the phone, the company is offering a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixel resolution. This display comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 1300 nits. Up to 256 GB of internal storage and up to 12 GB of RAM are options for the smartphone. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G chipset in it as a CPU.

Three cameras with LED flash have been added to the phone's back panel for photography. These include a 2-megapixel macro lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 64-megapixel primary lens. Additionally, a 16-megapixel front camera is being offered in it for selfies.

Coming in Dark Nova, Cyber Rage and Maverick Orange colour options, this smartphone has a 4700mAh battery. The battery is capable of 80W quick charging. Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12, powers the iQOO Neo 6 5G. It includes connectivity choices like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, GPS, and OTG.

