    This is why you should buy a large screen TV rather than a projector in 2026

    This guide compares modern smart TVs with projector tech to show why massive TVs now offer the best value in 2026.

    Published on: Mar 04, 2026 9:30 AM IST
    FAQs

    For years, the choice was clear: if you wanted a larger 75+ inch screen in your house, you bought a projector and settled for a washed out visuals during the day. For crisp video quality, you buy a small screen TV because smart TVs larger than 70 inches are very expensive. Now things have changed, and you can get a nice 75-inch TV in about 60,000. This is a much smarter investment than a projector.

    Large-screen TVs finally outperform projectors by delivering cinema-scale immersion
    Large-screen TVs finally outperform projectors by delivering cinema-scale immersion
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    This article will give you more reasons to buy a large screen TV than a projector, so you won’t have to compromise with a washed out visuals during the day.

    Large-screen smart TVs are now affordable

    Smart TVs with large screens are getting much more affordable as major manufacturers like Samsung, TCL and more started producing TVs bigger than 100 inches. What used to be an easy 1 Lakh purchase for your living room is now available for about 70,000 easily.

    Smart TV vs projector features comparison

    FeatureFlagship TV (75 inches)Premium laser projector
    Peak Brightness3,500–5,000 Nits (Daylight King)2,500–3,500 ANSI Lumens (Needs shade)
    Contrast RatioInfinite (OLED) / 1M:1 (Mini-LED)~3,000:1 Native (Greyish blacks)
    InstallationHeavy, but Plug-and-PlayComplex; Requires ALR Screen & Calibration
    Gaming LagSub-5ms (with VRR/144Hz)12ms–20ms (Standard)
    HDR ImpactFull Dolby Vision / HDR10+ supportCompressed dynamic range
    Lifespan100,000 Hours (Zero maintenance)20,000–30,000 Hours (Laser decay)
    Ambient LightImmune (Anti-glare coatings)High sensitivity (Washes out easily)

    Reasons a large-screen TV beats the projector in 2026

    A large screen smart TV can beat a projector in many ways. Here are some of the major reasons you should pick a smart TV over a projector.

    Unrivalled picture quality with deep blacks

    The primary reason to choose a smart TV over a projector is its brightness and contrast. Modern smart TVs also come with dimming zones, which allow them to achieve “near-perfect” blacks while hitting high brightness levels.

    You get a much better effect of premium features like HDR10, Dolby Vision and more on a smart TV compared to a projector. A laser projector can easily achieve this level of brightness without fading out, but these are super expensive compared to a smart TV.

    Easy and quick installation

    Installing a 100-inch smart TV is not easy, but you don’t have to worry about that because you get a free and easy installation on most models. Whereas the projectors don’t always come with a free installation and setup. And setting up is very finicky, especially if you are buying an Ultra Short Throw projector, which requires millimetre precision, or the image will go blurry.

    Also, to get the best experience out of a projector, you require an ALR (Ambient Light Rejecting) screen, which is another expensive investment. If you are getting it installed on the ceiling, as most people do, it's not easy to access the external ports.

    Superior value for performance

    The value per performance is already in favour of a smart TV, which is much cheaper than a 4k laser projector plus a high-quality motorised screen. When you factor in the 100,000-hour lifespan of a TV versus the eventual dimming of a projector's laser engine, the TV offers a much lower "total cost of ownership."

    Gaming and multi-use versatility

    The projectors have come so far in technology, but there is still an input lag and motion blur when you want to play games on them. TV offers a much better refresh rate and even sometimes game modes that optimise the overall performance for gaming consoles like Sony for PlayStation 5 and selected LG models for the Xbox console.

    If you have a dedicated basement or room with no windows or outside light, and you want a 100+ inch theatre experience, then the projector is still your champion. But for that, you have to factor in all the other expenses, including a screen, setup hassle and losing premium features. But if you want a no-hassle large-screen experience, go with a large-screen TV.

    FAQs
    In 2026, yes, because TVs offer far superior brightness and "infinite" contrast that projectors cannot match in standard rooms. While projectors can go larger, the TV provides a much sharper, more vibrant "window-like" experience.
    Even with Triple-Laser tech, projectors still require a dim environment or an expensive ALR screen to avoid looking washed out. A high-end Mini-LED or Micro RGB TV remains perfectly crisp even with the curtains wide open.
    The TV is the undisputed winner, offering native 144Hz refresh rates and near-instant response times. Projectors still suffer from higher input lag and lack the sophisticated VRR stability found in modern panels.
    The gap has narrowed significantly because 2026 TVs now feature TUV-certified "Eye-Safe" hardware to reduce blue light. While projectors use reflected light (which is naturally gentler), modern TV flicker-free tech is now very comfortable for long sessions.
    Actually, TVs are cheaper over time because they last 100,000+ hours with zero performance drop. Projector lasers eventually dim, and their internal cooling fans require regular cleaning to prevent noise and overheating.

