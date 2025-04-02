Menu Explore
Up to 80% off on RO+UV water purifiers on Amazon: Best deals revealed on ROs from Kent, Pureit, Havells and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Apr 02, 2025 03:00 PM IST

Grab the best deals on RO+UV water purifiers from top brands. Ensure safe and clean drinking water with advanced filtration technology at unbeatable prices.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
₹8,399

₹8,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta
₹16,990

₹16,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black
₹17,999

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
₹6,999

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
₹7,499

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
₹13,999

₹13,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2500
₹8,999

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers
₹8,499

₹8,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
₹17,199

₹17,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
₹13,699

₹13,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources
₹26,999

₹26,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Copper EDEN RO+UV+MTDS+Stainless Steel tank 5L storage water purifier|Works at low water pressure|cartridges that can be replaced by yourself|From Eureka Forbes
₹19,290

₹19,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Copper EDEN RO+UV+MTDS+Stainless Steel tank 5L storage water purifier|Works at low water pressure|cartridges that can be replaced by yourself|From Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

₹19,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier - 7 Liters, Black
₹16,890

₹16,890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Forbes Aquaguard UTC RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier from Eureka Forbes,8-litres,Biotron Technology,White
₹16,599

₹16,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka Classic+ UV Water Purifier with Copper Maxx Technology from Eureka with Biotron,e-Boiling,Mineral Guard Technology(Black & White) (Not Suitable for Tanker or borewell Water)
₹11,490

₹11,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Eureka AG 200 UV water purifier suitable for municipal water(UV up to 200 PPM) not suitable for borewell & tanker water|In built UV pump|From Eureka
₹14,490

₹14,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier | RO + UV + UF + Copper +TDS Control + UV LED Tank | .0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush feature |20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
₹14,499

₹14,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
₹11,999

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black
₹21,200

₹21,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
₹7,499

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
₹8,999

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
₹7,499

₹7,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Enticer Alkaline 100% RO & UV Purified Alkaline with 6.5 L Tank Capacity & 7 stages Water Prurifier (Black & Grey), Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water
₹9,999

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
₹18,499

₹18,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
₹13,410

₹13,410

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery
₹11,161

₹11,161

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
₹10,199

₹10,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water
₹6,999

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
₹4,948

₹4,948

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE RO Water Purifier with 4 in 1 Copper Technology, 12 Liter, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster, Multisource water Compatibility, Black
₹4,654

₹4,654

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE Copper+Alkaline+Zinc RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
₹4,999

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE Bio Copper Zinc Alkaline Ro Water Purifer with UV, UF, TDS Adjuster Purification Technology, 12 Litre, Black Gold, Suitable for All Type of Water Supply
₹4,748

₹4,748

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE 25 LPH Commercial RO + UV Water Purifier with Single Pump Purification and Fully Automatic Function, TDS Adjuster, Blue
₹6,648

₹6,648

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AQUA D PURE RO Water Purifier with Bio Zinc Copper Alkaline with UV, UF and TDS Controller | 12Liter | Fully Automatic Function and Best For Home and Office
₹4,499

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
₹7,199

₹7,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr|
₹16,490

₹16,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
₹8,889

₹8,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design
₹17,299

₹17,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black
₹12,999

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Municipal Water, with 7 L Storage, DARK BLUE, (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water)
₹9,499

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White)
₹14,775

₹14,775

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)
₹7,990

₹7,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Clean drinking water is essential for a healthy life, and investing in a reliable RO water purifier ensures your family stays protected from impurities. If you're still drinking tap water, you need to stop right now because modern water purifiers not only filter the impurities from water but also preserve essential minerals in the water.

Best water purifier deals on Amazon for you.
Best water purifier deals on Amazon for you.

These advanced water filters use RO and UV technology to remove harmful contaminants, bacteria, and heavy metals, ensuring every sip is pure and safe. With a variety of options available, you can find the perfect RO+UV purifier that suits your needs.

Check out the best deals on water purifiers on Amazon here. From high-capacity models to compact designs, the Amazon sale has something for everyone.

Water purifiers from Pureit at up to 45% off on Amazon

Pureit offers a range of models with features like a multi-stage purification process, mineral enrichers that retain essential nutrients, and smart indicators for filter life. Some models also include a large water storage capacity, ensuring a steady supply of purified water. Pureit water purifiers are now available at up to 45% off on Amazon, making it the perfect time to get safe and clean drinking water at a great price.

The working mechanism involves passing water through multiple filtration stages, including RO to remove dissolved impurities, UV to kill bacteria, and MF for additional purification.

Aquaguard water purifiers at up to 40% discount on Amazon deals

Aquaguard, a leading name in water purification, is now available at up to 40% off on Amazon. Trusted for its advanced filtration technology, Aquaguard water purifiers ensure safe and healthy drinking water by removing bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and other contaminants.

These purifiers come with multi-stage RO, UV, and UF purification, along with features like Active Copper and Mineral Guard technology to retain essential nutrients. Some models also include smart LED indicators, high water storage capacity, and energy-saving modes. Grab this exclusive Amazon deal and bring home clean and pure water at the best price today!

Eureka Forbes RO+UV water purifiers at up to 45% off on Amazon

Eureka Forbes RO+UV water purifiers use advanced RO and UV technology to remove impurities, bacteria, and heavy metals, providing pure and healthy water for your family. Key features include multi-stage purification, a mineral retention system to preserve essential nutrients, and a smart LED indicator for filter status. Grab models with high water storage capacity, energy-saving modes, and sleek designs at huge discounts with Amazon deals.

The purification process starts with RO filtration, which removes dissolved contaminants, followed by UV treatment to kill harmful microorganisms. This ensures that every drop of water is safe to drink.

Kent water purifiers at up to 40% discount with Amazon deals

Get up to 40% off on Kent water purifiers with exclusive Amazon deals! Known for their advanced purification technology, Kent purifiers use RO, UV, and UF filtration to remove impurities, bacteria, and heavy metals while preserving essential minerals for healthier drinking water.

These purifiers come with smart features like multi-stage filtration, TDS control for balanced mineral levels, and indicators for timely filter replacement. Some models also offer zero water wastage technology and high-capacity storage, ensuring a continuous supply of clean water. The purification process involves RO filtration to eliminate dissolved contaminants, followed by UV and UF layers for enhanced safety.

Havells water purifiers now at up to 60% discount

Havells, a trusted name in home appliances, brings you high-performance water purifiers at up to 60% off on Amazon. Known for its innovative technology and stylish designs, Havells water purifiers ensure safe and great-tasting drinking water for your family. Features like a multi-stage filtration system, Revitaliser technology for improved hydration, and smart alerts for filter replacement make them a reliable choice.

Havells water purifiers work by passing water through multiple purification stages, ensuring every drop is pure and safe. With sleek and modern aesthetics, they blend seamlessly into any kitchen. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and bring home a Havells water purifier at the best price today!

Aqua D Pure water purifiers at up to 80% discount

Get up to 80% off on Aqua D Pure water purifiers during the Amazon sale! Aqua D Pure is known for its budget-friendly yet efficient water purifiers, offering advanced RO filtration to remove impurities, bacteria, and heavy metals while retaining essential minerals for safe drinking water.

These purifiers come with multi-stage purification, high TDS removal, and energy-efficient operation. Some models also feature UV and UF technology for added protection, ensuring every drop is pure and healthy. Designed for durability and ease of use, they provide a reliable solution for clean water at home.

Livpure water purifers at up to 50% off on Amazon deals

Aqua D Pure water purifiers are now available at up to 80% off on Amazon, making it easier than ever to get clean and safe drinking water at an unbeatable price. Known for its affordability and efficient purification, Aqua D Pure offers reliable RO water purifiers that remove impurities, bacteria, and heavy metals while maintaining essential minerals.

These purifiers come with features like multi-stage filtration, high TDS removal, and energy-efficient operation. Designed for durability and performance, Aqua D Pure water purifiers provide clean water for every household. Don’t miss this incredible deal—grab yours now before the discounts run out!

Best hot and cold water purifiers: Top 9 options to enjoy pure water at any temperature

Best UV water purifiers in 2025: Top 10 options for safe, pure, and hygienic drinking water at home

Best water purifiers under 3000: Top 10 affordable choices for clean and safe drinking water

Best water purifier brands in 2025: Top picks for you

Best Livpure water purifiers: Top 8 models offering advanced filtration, reliability and safe drinking water

RO water purifiers vs UV water purifiers: A comprehensive guide to choosing the right purification system for your home

Water purifiers

  • How does an RO water purifier work?

    An RO water purifier uses a semi-permeable membrane to remove dissolved salts, heavy metals, and impurities, ensuring safe drinking water.

  • What is the difference between RO, UV, and UF purification?

    RO removes dissolved impurities, UV kills bacteria and viruses, while UF filters out larger particles and microorganisms.

  • How often should I change the filters in my water purifier?

    Filters should be replaced every 6–12 months, depending on usage and water quality.

  • Does an RO purifier remove essential minerals?

    Yes, but many models include TDS controllers or mineral boosters to retain essential minerals.

  • Which water purifier is best for hard water?

    RO water purifiers are ideal for hard water as they remove dissolved salts and heavy metals.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

