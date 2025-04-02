Up to 80% off on RO+UV water purifiers on Amazon: Best deals revealed on ROs from Kent, Pureit, Havells and more
Apr 02, 2025 03:00 PM IST
Grab the best deals on RO+UV water purifiers from top brands. Ensure safe and clean drinking water with advanced filtration technology at unbeatable prices.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta View Details
|
₹16,990
|
|
|
Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Neo 8-Stage UV+UF+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2500 View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹17,199
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹13,699
|
|
|
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Copper EDEN RO+UV+MTDS+Stainless Steel tank 5L storage water purifier|Works at low water pressure|cartridges that can be replaced by yourself|From Eureka Forbes View Details
|
₹19,290
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Copper EDEN RO+UV+MTDS+Stainless Steel tank 5L storage water purifier|Works at low water pressure|cartridges that can be replaced by yourself|From Eureka Forbes View Details
|
₹19,290
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier - 7 Liters, Black View Details
|
₹16,890
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard UTC RO+UV+MTDS Water Purifier from Eureka Forbes,8-litres,Biotron Technology,White View Details
|
₹16,599
|
|
|
Eureka Classic+ UV Water Purifier with Copper Maxx Technology from Eureka with Biotron,e-Boiling,Mineral Guard Technology(Black & White) (Not Suitable for Tanker or borewell Water) View Details
|
₹11,490
|
|
|
Eureka AG 200 UV water purifier suitable for municipal water(UV up to 200 PPM) not suitable for borewell & tanker water|In built UV pump|From Eureka View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier | RO + UV + UF + Copper +TDS Control + UV LED Tank | .0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush feature |20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
₹14,499
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black View Details
|
₹21,200
|
|
|
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Havells Enticer Alkaline 100% RO & UV Purified Alkaline with 6.5 L Tank Capacity & 7 stages Water Prurifier (Black & Grey), Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹18,499
|
|
|
Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹13,410
|
|
|
Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details
|
₹11,161
|
|
|
Havells Fab Water Purifier (White & Grey), RO+UV, Filter alert, Patented corner mounting, Copper+Zinc+pH Balance+Minerals, 7 stage Purification, 7L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹10,199
|
|
|
Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
₹4,948
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE RO Water Purifier with 4 in 1 Copper Technology, 12 Liter, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster, Multisource water Compatibility, Black View Details
|
₹4,654
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE Copper+Alkaline+Zinc RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE Bio Copper Zinc Alkaline Ro Water Purifer with UV, UF, TDS Adjuster Purification Technology, 12 Litre, Black Gold, Suitable for All Type of Water Supply View Details
|
₹4,748
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE 25 LPH Commercial RO + UV Water Purifier with Single Pump Purification and Fully Automatic Function, TDS Adjuster, Blue View Details
|
₹6,648
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE RO Water Purifier with Bio Zinc Copper Alkaline with UV, UF and TDS Controller | 12Liter | Fully Automatic Function and Best For Home and Office View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹8,889
|
|
|
Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design View Details
|
₹17,299
|
|
|
Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Municipal Water, with 7 L Storage, DARK BLUE, (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White) View Details
|
₹14,775
|
|
|
Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
|
₹7,990
|
|
View More Products