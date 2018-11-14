High protest: TDP worker perches up on pole for party leader’s candidature

A Telegu Desam Party (TDP) worker today staged climbed up an electricity pole to demand that a party leader be fielded in the Telangana assembly polls.

The worker, seeking that TDP leader Deepak Reddy be fielded from Khairatabad constituency in Hyderabad, climbed up the pole in front of TDP office in Jubilee Hills, reported ANI. He later came down safely.

The TDP, which is contesting the December 7 elections as part of the Congress-led Maha Kootami or grand alliance, has given the seat to the Congress, which has announced Dasoju Sravan Kumar as its candidate.

The party is contesting 14 of the state’s 119 assembly seats. The Congress will fight on 94 seats while the Telangana Jana Samithi will put up candidates in eight seats and the Communist Party of India in three.

However, there have been rumblings over the seat-sharing formula in the two smaller parties.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 23:58 IST