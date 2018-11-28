Telangana Election 2018: Transgender candidate was not kidnapped, went underground, says police

Transgender Muvvala Chandramukhi, who is contesting the Telangana assembly elections from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, was not kidnapped but went underground on her own, the police said on Wednesday.

However, the Hyderabad high court took serious note of her disappearance and asked the Banjara Hills police to produce her before the court by Thursday morning.

The 32-year old transgender, who is contesting on a Bahujan Left Front ticket, went missing on Tuesday morning. Following a complaint from her colleagues, the Banjara Hills police registered a case later in the evening and launched a search for her.

Her mother, Muvvala Anithamma, filed a habeas corpus petition before the High Court on Wednesday. The high court expressed surprise over the missing of the contesting candidate and directed the cops to bring her to the court.

West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police A R Srinivas told the media that a close look at the CCTV footage revealed that Chandramukhi had left her home at Banjara Hills voluntarily in the early hours of Wednesday. “She even wore a mask on her face so that she could not be recognised. She made a last call to her transgender friend before switching it off,” he said, adding that the police were on the lookout for her.

The police brought the same to the notice of the court, which directed that the police should trace her and produce her by Thursday. “The bench took the issue very seriously. We hope the police will bring Chandramukhi before the court tomorrow”, her lawyer MA Shakeel said.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 20:05 IST