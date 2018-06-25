 Speeding car hits auto-rickshaw in Telangana, 5 killed | telangana | Hindustan Times
Speeding car hits auto-rickshaw in Telangana, 5 killed

Even though the number of lives claimed in road accidents in Telangana reduced by 9 per cent during 2017, negligence of drivers continues to be the cause of most accidents, says Road Safety and Railway Authority of Telangana.

telangana Updated: Jun 25, 2018 12:52 IST
Press Trust of India, Hyderabad
Car and auto clash claims live of five in Telangana.
Car and auto clash claims live of five in Telangana. (Representative image/ Hindustan Times)

A speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Monday, killing five persons and injuring five others, police said.

The accident occurred near the Lingala area. According to the police, a group of 10 women with their vegetables were on their way to a market in Hyderabad when the car coming from opposite direction rammed into the three-wheeler.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Ibrahimpatnam and Hyderabad. The death toll may increase as the three were in critical condition.

In a similar accident on Sunday, 14 women agriculture workers and a boy were killed when a tractor carrying them plunged into a canal in the Yadadri district.

Road accidents have claimed 7,219 lives in Telangana during 2016.

According to Road Safety and Railway Authority of Telangana, the number reduced by 9 per cent during 2017. Most of the accidents were caused by negligence of drivers.

