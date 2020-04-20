e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tennis / Federer’s serve a hybrid of Sampras and Agassi: Roddick

Federer’s serve a hybrid of Sampras and Agassi: Roddick

Roddick, who is regarded as one of the finest servers of the game, stated that Federer’s serve is a combination of former greats Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

tennis Updated: Apr 20, 2020 18:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New York
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic.
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Serbia's Novak Djokovic.(AP)
         

Former World No.1 tennis player Andy Roddick heaped praise on 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, especially for his unique serve technique which according to him is ‘frustrating’ for his opponents.

Roddick, who is regarded as one of the finest servers of the game, stated that Federer’s serve is a combination of former greats Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

Roddick feels that Federer has the ability to alter the pace of his serve like Agassi and he also possesses the pinpoint accuracy of Sampras, which makes it unpredictable for the opponents.

“Andre Agassi was a player who messed around with his ball toss and the pacing of his serve. Pete Sampras was a more powerful server and had very good placement. I feel that Roger Federer’s serve is a hybrid of Pete and Andre,” Roddick was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

“Roger had the incredible ability to throw any kind of serve at any time. He could throw 97 mph kick serve one time then throw a very powerful serve out wide. He was never predictable and that was what was so frustrating.”

Roddick has immense experience of playing against Federer as the duo clashed 24 times on ATP circuit with the Swiss holding an impressive 21-3 record over his American counterpart.

Federer has also got the better of Roddick in four Slam finals -- thrice at Wimbledon (2004, 2005, 2009) and once at US Open (2006).

tags
top news
Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Covid-19: Rate of doubling improves to 7.5 days, Kerala best at 72.2 days
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
LIVE: 170 nations to have negative economic growth due to Covid-19, says IMF
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
Should get another chance like Azhar: Inzamam on tainted PAK cricketer
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

Tennis News