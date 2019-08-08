India may request ITF for neutral venue for Davis Cup Pakistan tie

tennis

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is assessing the current situation between India and Pakistan and might approach the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to shift the Davis Cup tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue. India are scheduled to play Pakistan in the Asia-Oceania Zone tie from September 14-15. “We will wait for two more days to see how things develop. If we feel our team won’t be safe, we will write to ITF seeking review and asking for a neutral venue,” said AITA secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee.

Following India’s move revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and splitting the state into two Union Territories, Pakistan retaliated on Wednesday by downgrading diplomatic ties with India. The Indian envoy in Pakistan has been asked to leave the country.

“If they (Pakistan) don’t issue visas, how do we go to Pakistan? They might not issue the visas (in the current situation). And if they give visas, will they be able to give us proper security so that we feel comfortable?” Chatterjee said.

India team coach Zeeshan Ali said the team is ready to play anywhere, be it Pakistan or a neutral venue.

“We have been co-ordinating with AITA since yesterday and they have informed us that they are going to assess the situation and then get in touch with the ITF. Once they have decided, they will inform us accordingly,” Zeeshan told HT. “We have nothing more to add because the team is ready to play, whether it is in Pakistan or a neutral venue.”

A week ago the team had asked for a review of the security arrangements and got assurance from the ITF. “The AITA and ITF assured us that the arrangement made is satisfactory. Now the situation is different and we have to wait for AITA to get in touch with ITF,” said Zeeshan.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan admitted that tension has escalated and said that they will follow whatever the ITF suggests.

“Islamabad is still safe. The tension has definitely escalated but it can de-escalate as well. For us also safety and security of the players is paramount. Winning or losing does not matter, safety is most important,” Salim said.

“It’s too early to say that it’s time to shift the tie to a neutral venue. But if ITF feels that it is better to shift the tie, we have to follow the instruction of the parent body.” he added.

No Indian Davis Cup team has travelled to Pakistan since 1964, and even bilateral cricket ties had been severed after the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai. Against that backdrop, tennis players from both countries had expressed their interest in playing the tie.

On asked if they will follow recommendations if the ITF refuses to shift the tie, Chatterjee said, “security parameters are set by the ITF, not us. In case of any mishap, the responsibility will be with the ITF.” He added that they will also seek the central government’s view.

Earlier, the AITA had maintained that the Sports Ministry has not raised any objection to the team travelling to Pakistan. It had also asserted that AITA did not need either the Home Ministry or the Ministry of External Affairs’ approval to send players to Pakistan.

When Hong Kong had refused to travel to Pakistan in 2017 for their Davis Cup Group II semifinals, their federation was fined USD 10,000 by the ITF, which also demoted the team to a lower Group in Asia/Ocean zone. If India forfeit the tie, the team will be left to fight it out in Group II next year and make its way up in the following years. There are four groups in Asia/Oceania zone, with I being the highest and IV the lowest.

