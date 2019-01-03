 Qatar Open: Novak Djokovic edges Nikoloz Basilashvili to enter semis
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Qatar Open: Novak Djokovic edges Nikoloz Basilashvili to enter semis

The Serb came from a set down, just like in his previous match, to beat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match lasting almost two hours.

tennis Updated: Jan 03, 2019 23:12 IST
AFP
AFP
Doha
Qatar Open,Novak Djokovic,Nikoloz Basilashvili
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during their ATP Qatar Open tennis quarter-final match in Doha.(AFP)

World number one Novak Djokovic won another gruelling battle in Doha on Thursday to continue an upbeat start to the year and progress to the Qatar Open semi-finals.

The Serb came from a set down, just like in his previous match, to beat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a match lasting almost two hours.

Djokovic will play Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in Friday’s semi-final, who beat three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 22:41 IST

tags

more from tennis