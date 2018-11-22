5 wedding resorts for those who can’t afford Ranveer-Deepika’s Lake Como wedding

Have the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding photos made you feel jealous? Don’t fret. Here’s a list of budget wedding destinations across India where you can host celebrations without burning a hole in your pocket. Here are 5 such options:

* Sula Vineyards, Nasik

Sula Vineyards boast of picture perfect vineyards that can make for great Instagram photos, and an expansive amphitheatre for wedding functions. It also boasts of an excellent in-house wine collection. What more do you need?

* Namah, Nainital

Ever wanted a wedding at a national park? Then, Namah at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand is the place for you. It is situated on the banks of Kosi river and has a large ballroom that can accommodate 300 guests and beautifully manicured lawns.

* Ananta, Udaipur

Ananta boasts of gazebos, an amphitheatre, and offers a great view of the Aravallis. The venue is spread across 75 acres of land.

* Heritage Village Resort & Spa, Manesar

This Rajasthani-themed restaurant is good for modest budgets. It is surrounded by greenery and the location is picturesque. The outdoor area is extensive at 45,000 square feet and can be used for pheras and other wedding functions.

* Madhuban Resort & Spa, Gujarat

Madhuban Resort & Spa in Gujarat boasts of 22 acres of greenery and has amenities like suites with jacuzzis. They also have special services like night bazaars and beauty treatments .

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 17:09 IST