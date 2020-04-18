e-paper
Canada requires air passengers to wear masks to curb coronavirus

Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, had previously recommended that customers wear a face-covering over their mouth and noses while onboard its flights.

travel Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:54 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Montreal
A health care worker runs across University Avenue from Mount Sinai Hospital to Toronto General Hospital as the number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to grow in Toronto, Ontario.
A health care worker runs across University Avenue from Mount Sinai Hospital to Toronto General Hospital as the number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continues to grow in Toronto, Ontario.(REUTERS)
         

Transport Canada said that all airline passengers would be required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering during travel to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The regulator said travellers must cover their mouth and nose during the boarding process and flights. The rule goes into effect at noon ET on Monday.

Air Canada, the country’s largest carrier, had previously recommended that customers wear a face-covering over their mouth and noses while onboard its flights.

The carrier said in a statement that passengers may bring their own face covering, which may include a cloth mask, scarf or similar item. It added they would be asked to lower their masks for security checks.

The spread of coronavirus has grounded commercial flights all over the world. The number of deaths worldwide linked to the novel coronavirus reached 150,000 on Friday, according to a Reuters tally.

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

