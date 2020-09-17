e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Great Indian Journeys: Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel partner with Amar Chitra Katha to bring alive India’s heritage

Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel and Amar Chitra Katha join hands to provide a four-five day itinerary through historic locales like Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh, Udaipur, Mathura, Hampi, Delhi, Agra and offer young explorers to discover India’s rich heritage and iconic attractions with the launch of ‘Great Indian Journeys’

travel Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Press Trust of India | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
New Delhi
Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Thursday said it along with group firm SOTC Travel have partnered with Amar Chitra Katha to bring alive India’s heritage with the launch of ‘Great Indian Journeys’.

The itineraries curated under this offering present young explorers and parents with an engaging format to discover India’s rich heritage and iconic attractions, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE. The Great Indian Journeys provides a four-five day itinerary through historic locales like Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh, Udaipur, Mathura, Hampi, Delhi, Agra, it added.

Each itinerary incorporates exclusive elements such as personalised storytelling sessions around favourite historical characters, spectacular sound and light shows, local culinary experiences among others, the filing said. Shares of Thomas Cook (India) were trading at Rs 32.50 per scrip on BSE, up 0.46 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

