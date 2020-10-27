e-paper
Home / Travel / Hyderabad Airport introduces E-boarding facility for international passengers

Hyderabad Airport introduces E-boarding facility for international passengers

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has started rolling out end-to-end paperless E- boarding facility for international flights, becoming the first airport in India to do so.

travel Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 17:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Hyderabad
In line with the Centre’sDigital India campaign, the airport’s international e-boarding service ramps up safe travel options for international passengers choosing to fly out of the city.
In line with the Centre'sDigital India campaign, the airport's international e-boarding service ramps up safe travel options for international passengers choosing to fly out of the city.
         

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here has started rolling out end-to-end paperless E- boarding facility for international flights, becoming the first airport in India to do so, the GMR group said on Tuesday.

The GMR group-led airport already has the credit of being the first and only airport in India to offer truly end- to-end paperless E-boarding to all its domestic passengers across all flights, a press release said.

In line with the Centre’sDigital India campaign, the airport’s international e-boarding service ramps up safe travel options for international passengers choosing to fly out of the city.

The service is currently available for select international flights of IndiGo Airlines.

Hyderabad International Airport rolled out its e- boarding services for international flights after the government’s nod based on a rigorous and successful pilot, it said.

As a key partner to this initiative, IndiGo Airlines became the maiden carrier to commence this facility when their Sharjah-bound passengers e-boarded themselves from Hyderabad on the 6E 1405 flight on October 2.

Other scheduled international carriers operating out of Hyderabad are in the process of integration with the airport’s e-boarding system, which will be rolled out soon, according to the release.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, said, “In the present scenario of the pandemic, automating the passenger journey provides more pleasant airport experience. After the successful pilot of the project and all regulatory approvals, we have used our internal capabilities to take up e-boarding solution for international operations.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

