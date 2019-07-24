Top 5 travel destinations for all the adventure lovers

India provides a wide variety of adventure activities which promise to be a thrilling experience. These activities, which were earlier just popular among a select number of adrenaline junkies, are now being explored by an increasing number of people.

ALSO READ: Top 5 weekend getaways near Delhi to visit this season

B07L4JHCW3

If you want to try something out of your comfort zone, then these places are just perfect for you. Here are five destinations with amazing adventure activities:

1) Gulmarg- This district in Jammu and Kashmir is also known as the Switzerland of India. It hosts activities like heli-skiing involving jumping from a helicopter, which takes place under the guidance of an expert.

2) Andaman Islands- Being surrounded by the endless ocean makes this place ideal for water activities. Scuba diving and snorkeling are two of the most popular attractions among tourists. The serene view make it a life altering experience for those looking for a break.

3) Rajasthan- If the first two aren’t to your liking or scare you then a hot air balloon ride in Rajasthan is our next option. As the hot air balloon slowly lifts off from the ground, the magnificent view of forts and lakes will leave you awestruck.

4) Ladakh- The most common activity is the bike expedition from Leh to Ladakh with picturesque views along the way. One can even go for trekking, Chaddar trek being the most popular choice, where you have to trek on a frozen lake.

5) Manali- This tourist spot is among the most popular holiday destinations in India. Trekking in Manali and the scenic views have also found their place in various Bollywood films which has increased its appeal among tourists.

B077D4WSSV

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 17:06 IST