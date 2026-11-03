20-foot Lord Hanuman idol made with 2.5 lakh pearls installed at Raipur mall: 'Took us around 300 hours to make this'

Ahead of Diwali, a 20-foot-tall idol of Lord Hanuman, made using approximately 2.5 lakh pearls, has become a major attraction in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. The elaborate installation has been set up at Avinash Magneto Mall as part of its festive decorations. The elaborate installation has been set up at Avinash Magneto Mall in Raipur. (Instagram/@magnetomall)

Speaking to ANI, Raj Kujur, CEO of Avinash Magneto, said that the mall introduces a new theme and a different experience for visitors every Diwali. "I want to do something new and different in Diwali like every year. This time, we have done a very unique decor. You can see behind me, we have created Hanumanji," he said.

Explaining the scale of the work, Kujur revealed that the 20-foot-tall idol was made using approximately 2.5 lakh pearls and took around 300 hours to complete. “We have made this with around 2.5 lakh pearls. It took us around 300 hours to make this. This is a 20 feet tall idol,” he said.

Kujur added that the mall aims to bring a fresh festive experience to the people of Raipur every year. “Every year we bring a different vibe for Diwali. We want to give something new to the people of Raipur. This time, we have done a Diwali decoration on the same lines,” he said.