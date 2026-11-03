20-foot Lord Hanuman idol made with 2.5 lakh pearls installed at Raipur mall: 'Took us around 300 hours to make this'
Raj Kujur, CEO of Avinash Magneto, revealed that the 20-foot-tall idol was made using approximately 2.5 lakh pearls and took around 300 hours to complete.
Ahead of Diwali, a 20-foot-tall idol of Lord Hanuman, made using approximately 2.5 lakh pearls, has become a major attraction in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. The elaborate installation has been set up at Avinash Magneto Mall as part of its festive decorations.
Speaking to ANI, Raj Kujur, CEO of Avinash Magneto, said that the mall introduces a new theme and a different experience for visitors every Diwali. "I want to do something new and different in Diwali like every year. This time, we have done a very unique decor. You can see behind me, we have created Hanumanji," he said.
Explaining the scale of the work, Kujur revealed that the 20-foot-tall idol was made using approximately 2.5 lakh pearls and took around 300 hours to complete. “We have made this with around 2.5 lakh pearls. It took us around 300 hours to make this. This is a 20 feet tall idol,” he said.
Kujur added that the mall aims to bring a fresh festive experience to the people of Raipur every year. “Every year we bring a different vibe for Diwali. We want to give something new to the people of Raipur. This time, we have done a Diwali decoration on the same lines,” he said.
The Hanuman installation is accompanied by a Ram Darbar display made using around 1.5 lakh pearls. It depicts Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman in a traditional royal-court setting.
(Also Read: From SUVs to flats: Extravagant Diwali gifts given by Indian bosses to employees over the years)
Social media reactions
The elaborate decoration has caught the attention of social media users, with several people praising the creativity and effort behind the installation.
“2.5 lakh pearls and 300 hours of hard work. Truly amazing!” one user commented.
“A beautiful way to celebrate Diwali. The creativity is commendable,” another person wrote, while a third said, “Raipur keeps coming up with something unique. This is worth visiting!”
“Beyond beautiful! Your creative vision has turned the entire space into a masterpiece. Absolutely divine and festive,” commented one user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More