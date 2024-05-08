9-year-old runs a mile in storm to get help after tornado tosses parents’ car: ‘Don’t die, I’ll be back’

A story of a brave boy and how he saved his parents' lives has gone viral on social media. Nine-year-old Branson showed extreme courage as he ran through a storm to get help for his mom and dad, whose car got stuck after getting tossed in a tornado. The image shows the nine-year-old boy who saved his parents' lives. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“On April 27, Wayne and Lindy Baker were left badly injured after the truck was caught in an EF-4 tornado in Marietta, Okla - their son was travelling with them. A tree uprooted in the weather hit the car, trapping Branson's parents inside. Though scared, their 9-year-old ran a mile in the storm through downed power lines until he could get help,” Instagram page Goodnews Movement wrote.

“Branson's father, Wayne, said it could have gone a lot differently and credits their son for being a hero: ‘We could pretty much see the tornado within about a mile, two miles away from us. But, as we turned, the tornado turned itself’,” they added.

Wayne is currently recovering from injuries, and his wife Lindy is still in the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

What did social media users say about this share?

"I was really, really scared," Branson told ABC News. "As soon as I went to go get help, I said, 'Don't die,'" the nine-year-old recalled.

The outlet reported that Branson was supposed to play a basketball match a day after the incident. He not only took part in the game but also hit a home run that he said was for his mom and dad.