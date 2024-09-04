Abandoned by ex-boyfriend, Thai transwoman scams 73 Japanese men over 13 years to seek revenge

A transwoman from Thailand, seeking revenge on her Japanese ex-boyfriend, tricked 73 of his fellow countrymen out of around 30 million baht, nearly ₹7.5 crore, over 13 years. The transgender woman, identified as Uthai Nantakhan, was arrested in her condo in Bangkok’s Bangkapi neighbourhood on August 4. Amy's heartbreak and betrayal led her to seek revenge through scams.(Pexels)

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), police launched an investigation after a Japanese man visiting Thailand reported that a transgender woman called Amy had conned him out of 15 million baht ( ₹3.7 crore).

As reported by the Thai media outlet Thaiger, the man claimed that he met Amy in Thailand when she posed as a Hong Kong tourist who had lost her passport and purse.

The man also mentioned that Amy borrowed money from him to pay for a hotel and they quickly formed an intimate relationship after exchanging contact details. After they started dating, he lent money to her for insurance and medical expenses which she never repaid. Allegedly she even tricked the man into buying gold for her which she exchanged for cash before disappearing.

Amy targeted Japanese victims and cited heartbreak as her motive

After investigation, police discovered that all of Amy's victims were Japanese nationals. Amy claimed she had a Japanese boyfriend who broke up with her years ago and the pain and anguish of it made her turn to a life of crime.

“When I was in college, my Japanese boyfriend abandoned me during a trip and left me to pay all the bills. I was heartbroken,” she told SCMP.

“I was also scammed out of money by another Japanese man I dated before, so I really hate the Japanese and wanted to take revenge on Japanese men” Amy added.

Police reports show that Amy scammed 73 Japanese men between 2011 and 2024. In Thailand, people found guilty of fraud can be sentenced to up to three years in prison and fined up to 60,000 baht ( ₹60 lakh).