Actors playing Ram-Ravan beat each other up on stage during UP Ramleela, video viral

A Ramleela performance took an odd turn in Uttar Pradesh when the actors playing the characters of Ram and Ravan came to blows on the stage. The two actors quickly abandoned the use of their weapons and came to blows on the stage of a Ramleela performance in UP.(X/@aditytiwarilive)

The incident occurred in UP's Amroha during a Ramleela performance on Vijaydashami. The stage was set for the final epic battle between good and evil as Ram and Ravan began their fight. Audience watched as the two fought each other with bows and arrows as energetic music played in the background.

A few exchanges of arrows and the actors dramatically moved from one end of the stage to another as chants of "Jai Shree Ram" rang out.

Suddenly, the fight took a turn for the worst when the actor playing Ravan shoved the actor playing Ram. He also tried to push away the actor playing Laxman from the stage. At one point, the two men can be seen locked in a fight before 'Ravan' pushes 'Ram' almost off the stage. (Also read: Delhi: Ramleela performer dies after suffering heart attack on stage)

Take a look at the viral video here:

The actors quickly abandoned the use of their weapons and came to blows on the stage. As the actor playing Ram charges at Ravan, he pushes him aside making him fall on the stage. The two begin attacking each other when the organisers rush to the stage to separate the two. A group of them try to keep the two men at separate ends as the actor playing Ram, takes his wig off and stands at the corner.

One member of the confused audience can be heard asking "Ladai hogyi kya?".

"It's a absurd situation, they lost patience while playing the role. Ram and Ravan actually fought on stage. During the Ramlila performance on Vijayadashami in Amroha, UP, a fight broke out between the actors playing the roles of Lord Rama and Ravana. Due to which there was a ruckus there, after which the staging of Ramlila was stopped, now the video is going viral," the caption of the video read.

Many users reacted to the video and said that actors seem to have forgotten who they were. "It happens many times when people get immersed in their character," wrote one user. (Also read: Prisoners acting as ‘Vaanar’ in ‘Ramleela’ escape Haridwar jail, DM orders probe)