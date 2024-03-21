Ahead of Holi, teens throw water balloons from moving car in Delhi

The Delhi Police apprehended two minors for throwing water balloons at passersby from a moving SUV in Delhi's Vasant Kunj. The police caught the teenagers after a video of their act was shared on social media. As per investigators, the two hail from business families and are classmates from the same school. The two did the act for "fun", reported PTI. Snapshot of the two youths throwing water balloons from a moving car. (X/@SnehaSingh)

The video of their act was shared on X by Sneha Singh. The video shows the two youths throwing water balloons at passersby from the open sunroof of an SUV. As they throw the balloons, people can be seen trying to dodge them. At the end of the clip, it is revealed that they have a bucket full of balloons kept in their car. (Also Read: Men dance hanging out of moving car on crowded highway in Bengaluru, arrested)

In the caption of the post, Singh informed, “Yesterday afternoon, 16.03.24 in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, these two boys were throwing random water balloons at people and ladies in the street. This is extremely dangerous and could have injured someone badly.”

This post was shared on March 17. Since being posted, it has garnered the attention of many. The clip has close to 6,000 views and over 100 likes.

"Taking cognisance into the matter, legal action has been initiated, and two juveniles have been apprehended in this regard," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena told PTI. (Also Read: Man showers cash on road from luxury car. Here's how Noida Police reacted to viral video)

The officer further clarified that the SUV was not driven by any minor. "We are investigating whether they were involved in this act to make any social media reels," the DCP said to PTI.

Earlier, another dangerous act on a moving car was recorded and shared on social media. The video showed a car slowly moving on the road and a woman hanging from the door of the vehicle.

After this clip went viral, Lucknow Police took action against the people involved in the act. The police registered a case at the Sushant Golf City police station and took advance legal action.