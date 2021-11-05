Alpaca wearing a bow, eats blueberries out of person's hand. Watch

This festive season, it is not just human beings who get to eat exotic fruits and delicious sweets; this alpaca is hungry too!

In an adorable video shared on Instagram, we can see a very fluffy alpaca eating blueberries one by one.

A person is also spotted in the frame, feeding blueberries to the alpaca who seems to be smiling and enjoying this lovely treat. The blueberries in a box, indeed looked very fresh and mouth-watering.

The ball of fluff is also seen wearing a very beautiful red, glittery bow and is looking totally charming in the avatar.

Watch the cutesy video right here:

After watching this delightful video people could not help themselves and crowded in the comments section to let their views be known.

“I want to feed blueberries to an alpaca,” read one heartwarming remark. Another comment said, “sweet,” followed by a heart emoji.

What do you think about this friendly bonding ritual between the human and the lovable alpaca?

