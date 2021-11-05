Home / Trending / Alpaca wearing a bow, eats blueberries out of person's hand. Watch
trending

Alpaca wearing a bow, eats blueberries out of person's hand. Watch

A person's hand is spotted in the frame, feeding blueberries to the alpaca wearing a bow who seems to be smiling and enjoying this lovely treat.
This alpaca is seen wearing a bow and eating blueberries from a person's hand.&nbsp;(instagram/@lovely_alpacas)
This alpaca is seen wearing a bow and eating blueberries from a person's hand. (instagram/@lovely_alpacas)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Copy Link
By Sohini Sengupta

This festive season, it is not just human beings who get to eat exotic fruits and delicious sweets; this alpaca is hungry too!

In an adorable video shared on Instagram, we can see a very fluffy alpaca eating blueberries one by one.

A person is also spotted in the frame, feeding blueberries to the alpaca who seems to be smiling and enjoying this lovely treat. The blueberries in a box, indeed looked very fresh and mouth-watering.

The ball of fluff is also seen wearing a very beautiful red, glittery bow and is looking totally charming in the avatar.

Watch the cutesy video right here:

+

After watching this delightful video people could not help themselves and crowded in the comments section to let their views be known.

“I want to feed blueberries to an alpaca,” read one heartwarming remark. Another comment said, “sweet,” followed by a heart emoji.

What do you think about this friendly bonding ritual between the human and the lovable alpaca?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alpaca
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out