American who got food poisoning in ‘Germany, China, US’ says ‘I didn’t get sick in India’
A vlogger lists every country where he got food poisoning, from the US to Germany to China, admitting most cases were likely his fault.
An Instagram video by an American has gone viral after detailing the countries where he contracted food poisoning. Listing places like Germany, Colombia, the Philippines, and even his home country, the USA, the man admitted most instances were likely his fault. Interestingly, when followers questioned him about his trip to India, the vlogger revealed that he had, surprisingly, never got sick while eating there.
“Every country where I’ve gotten food poisoning. Most were probably my fault,” Jake Braymiller wrote while sharing a video on Instagram.
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The video opens to show Braymiller eating food from a banana leaf. Then a text insert appears on the screen which reads, “Every country where I’ve gotten food poisoning."
It then goes on to show the countries where he claimed he fell ill. The list included Germany, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the USA.
While interacting with Instagram users on his post, he was asked whether he had fallen ill while in India. One of the Instagram users said, “Just India for me… so far.” Braymiller responded, “You must have a stronger stomach than me! But funny, I didn't get sick in India haha.”
When questioned about the first image, in which he was seen eating from a banana leaf, the vlogger said, “Amazing meal!!”
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “I became lactose intolerant when I moved to the US. Also can’t eat gluten anymore. Grew up in India, on these things, never had issues!” Another commented, “I only had food poisoning once, and it was in the US. It was bad, though. I had to go to the emergency room. Don't ask me about the bill.”
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A third expressed, “First meal in Hue, Vietnam had me on the toilet for 4 days straight.” A fourth wrote, "Either you have a weak kind of immunity, or you have tasted some of the worst places of these particular countries, or you have insane luck.”
Who is Jake Braymiller?
Braymiller, in his YouTube channel, wrote, “Hey, I’m Jake! I spent three years living in China and another year in the Czech Republic. Those experiences taught me that travel is truly the best teacher. Now, I explore countries all over the world and share the journey with you.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More