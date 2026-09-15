American who got food poisoning in ‘Germany, China, US’ says ‘I didn’t get sick in India’

An Instagram video by an American has gone viral after detailing the countries where he contracted food poisoning. Listing places like Germany, Colombia, the Philippines, and even his home country, the USA, the man admitted most instances were likely his fault. Interestingly, when followers questioned him about his trip to India, the vlogger revealed that he had, surprisingly, never got sick while eating there. Snippets from a video shared by travel vlogger Jake Braymiller. (Instagram/@jakebraymiller)

“Every country where I’ve gotten food poisoning. Most were probably my fault,” Jake Braymiller wrote while sharing a video on Instagram.

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The video opens to show Braymiller eating food from a banana leaf. Then a text insert appears on the screen which reads, “Every country where I’ve gotten food poisoning."

It then goes on to show the countries where he claimed he fell ill. The list included Germany, Mexico, Colombia, Honduras, China, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the USA.

While interacting with Instagram users on his post, he was asked whether he had fallen ill while in India. One of the Instagram users said, “Just India for me… so far.” Braymiller responded, “You must have a stronger stomach than me! But funny, I didn't get sick in India haha.”

When questioned about the first image, in which he was seen eating from a banana leaf, the vlogger said, “Amazing meal!!”