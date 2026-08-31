'USA is dead now': Indian man urges fellow Indians not to move to US amid visa uncertainty

Sharma, who claimed that he personally helped students with their US plans, said he could no longer recommend the country. He particularly advised students considering business programmes to look at alternatives such as Oxford and Cambridge. He also suggested Canada , Germany and Switzerland as options depending on the field.

In an Instagram post, Anushk Sharma said, "US is dead now" and made an appeal to Indians planning to move to the country. "Genuinely, main aapki haath jod ke request karta hoon, prarthana karta hoon - America mat aao abhi," he said.

An Indian man has urged students and professionals from India to reconsider moving to the US , saying the country is no longer a favourable study-abroad destination amid uncertainty over visa and work policies.

What Sharma said about CPT, OPT and H-1B Notably, Sharma's comments come amid uncertainty around US immigration policies affecting international students and foreign workers. In his post, he claimed that CPT had been paused and said students could struggle to gain US internship experience without it. However, in the caption, he clarified that CPT itself has not been abolished, but that the course credit version had become unavailable at some universities following new compliance requirements.

CPT (Curricular Practical Training) allows eligible F-1 students to undertake certain off-campus employment or internships that are an integral part of their curriculum. OPT (Optional Practical Training) allows eligible F-1 students to work temporarily in their field of study. Sharma also referred to a proposed $100,000 fee related to OPT and a $100,000 H-1B fee, arguing that the uncertainty made moving to the US a risky investment.

He further claimed that the H-1B 60-day grace period was being targeted and warned students against making a major financial commitment while the rules remain uncertain.

(Also Read: NRI shares how Germany changed his entire life: ‘I have become a better version of myself’)

‘Not worth it anymore’ Sharma said that the situation was particularly concerning for students who would be relying on internships and employment opportunities after completing their studies.

"It's not worth it anymore. Bilkul bhi nahi hai," he said, adding that he was making the recommendation despite previously helping students move to the US.

"Specifically agar aapka abhi business programs mein aana hai, toh bilkul mat aana," he said.

He suggested Germany and Switzerland for students in tech-related fields, while acknowledging that salaries in those countries may not match those available in the US.

In the caption of the post, Sharma further said, "Bhai aana hai aao aapke uppar hai but me suggest nhi krunga abhi... baaki sb finalized nhi hai but I would not suggest investing 100k right now for uncertainty baaki aapki marji."

(Also Read: ₹47,000 in India vs ₹22 lakh in US: Indian man compares healthcare, explains why he wants to move back)

Social media reactions The video prompted mixed reactions.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "100% true. We talk to students daily helping them with 'Study Abroad' and we are saying the same, please don't come right now. Current rules are targeting F1s like crazy. People who came 2-3 yrs back are stuck and have no CPT, no internships, even 10 yr old H1Bs are in risk."

"Switzerland is best. Higher paying than USA. Lower taxes. Better Healthcare. I regret coming here and even if the current policies don't get introduced, even then Switzerland is far better," commented another.

"STOP SPREADING WRONG NEWS. Curricular Practical Training (CPT) has not been completely canceled or shut down by the federal government, but access to it has been severely restricted following new compliance guidance," clarified a third user.

"It depends upon specific field though, you cant say everything is dead. I hve frnd who went there and still made it although they weren't from Tech field. From what I have heard is Tech is cooked and but other have some scopes not a great one but yea there are some good one stille exist thanks for reading," said another.