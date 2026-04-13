Anand Mahindra mourns Asha Bhosle, says her death marks ‘fading of a generation’s soundtrack’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues. After Asha Bhosle died at 92, Anand Mahindra shared a heartfelt note on X.

(Also read: Quote of the day by Asha Bhosle: ‘Sangeet ek aisi kala hai jo janam janam tak apne saath chalti hai…’)

Tributes poured in from across the country, with industrialist Anand Mahindra sharing an emotional note on X, reflecting on her influence across generations.

“The passing of Asha Bhosleji feels like the fading of one of the great soundtracks of my generation. She and her sister Lata Mangeshkarji were not just singers, they were the voices of India itself. Lataji will always remain the benchmark of perfection. But to my generation, Ashaji was something equally powerful: she was possibility.”

He added, “Often seen as the ‘other’ voice in the same family, she refused to be defined by comparison. Instead, she carved out her own space with a style that was bold, experimental. From cabaret to ghazals, from folk to pop, she expanded what was acceptable, not just in music, but in how a woman could live, choose, and express herself.”

“In doing so, she didn’t just sing differently. She lived differently. I personally took inspiration from her and learned from her courage to be a non-conformist and go ‘off-road.’ No matter where you are now, Ashaji, I know you will be breaking boundaries. Om shanti.”

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