AR Rahman shares video of school students grooving to Ponni Nadhi while watching the film

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I has created a buzz since its release. Expectedly, the Internet is filled with various posts related to this film and its songs. The latest one on the list is from none other than AR Rahman, the film’s music director. Taking to Instagram he shared a video showing school students grooving to a song of the film while watching it in a theater.

The video was originally posted by Twitter user Tronil. “#Ponninadhi Vibe.. school kids. All are happy to enjoy this song. Thanks a lot AR Rahman sir,” reads a part of the caption shared by the Twitter user along with the video. The musician re-tweeted the video.

The video opens to show a movie hall filled with students. As the song is heard playing, the students are seen singing along and grooving.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, the clip has gathered close to 2.6 lakh likes and counting. The video has also received about 14,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Lucky kids...our teachers used to show us only some old animations,” wrote a Twitter user. “Even my 6-year-old son repeats that every time I play the song,” posted another. “Amazing,” expressed a third. Some shared heart emoticons to show their reactions.