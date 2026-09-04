Bengaluru man finds beedi in Zomato pav bhaji order; company responds

A Bengaluru man got an unexpected surprise after ordering pav bhaji online. Along with the usual onions and chutneys, he found a beedi tucked among the onions. He shared the unusual experience online and tagged Zomato, prompting the food delivery platform to respond. Bengaluru food order leaves customer shocked. (LinkedIn/@Priyam Tahabilder)

Man finds beedi in pav bhaji onions The post was shared by LinkedIn user Priyam Tahabilder, who described the strange experience in his caption.

“Ordered pav bhaji from Zomato and got a beedi for free. It was fully smoked though. Not the kind of freebie I’d have wanted honestly,” he wrote.

The post showed the beedi placed among the chopped onions that came with the pav bhaji. What was presumably meant to be a routine food order had turned into an unexpected hygiene concern.

Zomato responded to the post, asking Tahabilder to share his order details so that the company could investigate the matter.

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“Hi Priyam, please DM us your order ID so we can look into this,” Zomato wrote in a comment.

Tahabilder later shared an update, saying the company had offered him a ₹100 coupon for his next order.

“Update: Zomato offered a ₹100 coupon for my next order,” he wrote.

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