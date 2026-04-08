Bengaluru video of man standing motionless sparks fear of 'zombie drug' in city

A video from Bengaluru has gone viral after showing a man standing motionless and appearing disoriented in a public area for an extended period of time. The clip has raised concern online, with many people wondering what caused his condition. The video was reportedly filmed near a college in the Bagalur area, (X/@sanatan_kannada)

The video, reportedly filmed near a college in the Bagalur area, shows the individual standing still in one position with little visible response to his surroundings. The post accompanying the video described the situation as alarming, warning that a so-called “zombie drug” had entered the city.

“Disturbing! The deadly ‘Zombie Drug’ (Xylazine-laced substance) that turns users into motionless, trance-like zombies has now entered Bengaluru. Alarming reports emerging from Bagalur near Nitte College. Parents, youth & police stay extremely alert! This is a serious warning for our city. Bengaluru is becoming Udta Bengaluru. Wake up before it’s too late!” the caption of the X post read.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims made in the post.

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Yelahanka Police reacts In the comments section, Yelahanka Police Station in Bengaluru acknowledged the matter and asked the user to share more details. “Provide your DM details sir,” the official handle replied, later adding that the issue would be looked into.

Meanwhile, as the video spread, several users expressed concern and fear.

“This is scary,” one user wrote. “I hope he gets the help he needs. It's a vicious cycle and I hope no one has to go through this,” commented another.

“This is so scary. Authorities should take strictiest possible action to save youngsters from this menace,” wrote a third user.

“Better we don’t allow our kids have any friends. Staying alone is better than having bad company," another commented.

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Delivery rider in Chandigarh stands motionless for hours Notably, the incident comes just days after a similar video surfaced from Chandigarh, where a man was seen standing motionless for hours. In that case, a delivery worker appeared unresponsive for an extended period. People nearby reportedly noticed his condition and later informed the police. He was then taken for a medical check. However, there has been no official statement confirming the reason behind the incident.

The Chandigarh clip also led to widespread speculation online, with some attributing the behaviour to possible drug use. However, those claims, too, remain unverified.